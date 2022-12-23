Texans vs. Titans: Players To Watch

The Texans will be going up against their division rivals this weekend in the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are fighting for a playoff spot and will be going full speed the entire game.

The Houston Texans have been competitive in almost every game this season but lack the talent to close out these close games.

Here is a look at some players to keep your eye on during their matchup against the Titans this Saturday.

WR Amari Rodgers

Amari Rodgers is a former third-round pick that was recently released by the Green Bay Packers and claimed by the Texans about a month ago. Rodgers was inactive for the first few weeks but eventually received playing time due to the injuries to starting receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins. In his first game that he received a target, Rodgers caught five passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. Rodgers is a dynamic player that has some potential and should be more involved in the Texans offense moving forward.

RB Royce Freeman

Royce Freeman was inactive for every game this season until he received an opportunity against the Chiefs. Freeman rushed 11 times for 51 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Freeman will continue to get opportunities for playing time due to the season ending injury to Dameon Pierce. Freeman runs extremely hard and can catch the ball out of the backfield as well.

CB Tremon Smith

Tremon Smith has been the Texans kick returner and backup cornerback but has recently received increased playing time on defense due to the injuries to Derek Stingley Jr and Steven Nelson. Smith’s first game with significant snaps against the Cowboys, he was targeted six times and allowed only two receptions for 22 yards. Smith also added two clutch interceptions. In his second game with significant snaps against the Chiefs, Smith was targeted seven times and allowed six receptions for only 58 yards and a touchdown. Smith has proved his worth and has provided much needed depth to a beat up Texans secondary.

The Texans have been playing well as of late and will look to continue that against the Titans.