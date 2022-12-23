SB Nation Reacts Results: What’s The Most Impressive Texans Game This Season?

Before the Houston Texans face the Tennessee Titans, let’s see how the fans view the team.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, 58 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which is a five-point increase from the week before. The team’s performances in the past two games against quality opponents have restored some faith.

Between those two games, 71 percent of fans believe the Chiefs game was more impressive than the Cowboys game.

There’s bound to be some turnover in the offseason, but how many players on the current roster will stick around for 2023? Of fans who took the survey, 37 percent think 20-30 current players will be here next year. There’s 25 percent of fans who think only 10-20 players will stay, signaling a big change. Only 21 percent of fans think 30-40 players will be on the team next year, while 17 percent think the team will retain fewer than 10.

The Texans return to the field Saturday against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.

