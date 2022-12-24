Week 16 Countdown to Kickoff: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Goooood morning all you guys and gals and non-binary pals and welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season. And you know what that means, right? Yes! That puts us one week closer to this accursed season being over and we can start looking forward to the REAL football season: draft season.

Draft season is our springtime of hope to the regular season’s winter of despair. But if we have more drafts like the one we had last year, maybe the Houston Texans will finally turn it around faster than we anticipated and become respectable again.

I can dream, can’t I?

This week marks the beginning of the end of our AFC South journey with three straight division matchups to close out the year. Will the Texans win over an injury-riddled BESF team who might also be in legal trouble for doing things with farm animals that are not their wives/significant others? That’s not for me to say*.

What IS for me to say is that here are my picks for Saturday and Sunday’s slate of games on this festive(?) day, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

For entertainment purposes only, please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Enjoy the game, y’all and Merry Tex-Mas!

*They’re not. I’m joking, please don’t sue me.