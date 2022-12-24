BREAKING: Texans vs. Titans delayed after Nashville power outages

Hold on to your seats, Houston Texans fans!

The highly-anticipated Christmas Eve matchup against the Tennessee Titans will be delayed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL is pushing back the Texans-Titans kickoff by one hour to 2:02 pm ET due to the power outages in the Tennessee area, per sources.

Majority of the country is experiencing severe cold temperatures, which has caused power outages in the area.

The game is supposed to kickoff at around 24 degrees, but luckily, it is supposed to be sunny just in time for the game to start.

Despite the game starting an hour later, the Texans went ahead and released their inactives for today’s game. Quarterback Kyle Allen, rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green, tight end O.J. Howard, defensive end Mario Addison and defensive back Cobi Francis will be those shivering in street clothes on the sidelines today.

Stick with Battle Red Blog throughout the afternoon for coverage of today’s game, which now kicks off at 1:02 p.m. CT.