Texans Snap Losing Streak, Beat Titans in Nashville

The Houston Texans are back in the win column for the holiday season after beating the Tennessee Titans 19-14 on Saturday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

After the game was delayed by an hour due to power outages in the area, the Texans brought their own electricity to the game.

After allowing a long 48-yard rushing touchdown to Derrick Henry, the Texans responded with a scoring drive of their own, which ended in a Davis Mills 1-yard rush to tie the game.

The Texans tacked on a field goal to take the lead before halftime, but the Titans countered with a touchdown on their opening drive in the second half, a Malik Willis 14-yard run.

From there, the Texans defense held the fort down and forcing a trio of turnovers in the fourth quarter. Rookie linebacker Christian Harris picked off Willis inside the two-minute warning and all but sealed a victory for Houston.

The Titans had one last chance, but it ended in another interception by a rookie. This time, Jalen Pitre came away with the pick.

The win snaps a nine-game losing streak for Houston. The last time the team won was back in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Speaking of the Jaguars, they take over first place from the Titans in the AFC South after today’s result. Both teams sit atop the AFC South at 7-8 and the Jags hold the tiebreaker after beating the Titans earlier in the year. However, both teams meet at the end of Week 18 in what will ultimately decide the division winner.

For the Texans, the team will look to start a winning streak on New Year’s Day against the Jags in the friendly confines of NRG Stadium.