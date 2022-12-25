Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from Battle Red Blog

This has been a rough season, y’all, there’s no sugarcoating it, and I don’t want to disrespect y’all by trying to lie about it. We’ve put up with bad Houston Texans football, inexplicably good football, and some really baffling football too (looking at you, Mills fumble into the end zone touchdown despite Rex Burkhead being out of bounds).

But the thing to remember about this season is...it’s just football. In the grand scheme of life, the universe, and everything, it’s a minor thing to worry about. And this time of year is the best time to remember that.

Because around this time, you get to see your friends and loved ones. You can call an old friend you haven’t seen or spoken to in forever just to catch up. You can put your social media skills to use wishing good tidings to strangers, donating money to people who are really struggling to keep body and soul together.

You can give your time, you can give your money, you can give of yourself and feel yourself grow more full as you do. I can speak from personal experience that there’s no greater feeling than being able to help someone out during really trying times.

It’s the one time of year where it’s okay to not feel like a cynical [kitten] and make someone else’s season just a little brighter. You don’t need a ton of money, you don’t need to spend every waking moment, all you need is to give of yourself, even just a little and you’ll come out feeling like a million bucks. You won’t even think about the aggravation the Houston Texans have caused, or you will and you’ll ignore it because you’re feeling an emotion that the Texans haven’t been able to make people feel in a long time: happy.

So get out there, make someone you know happy or someone you don’t know happy and you, in turn, will feel the happiness within you grow three sizes.

Okay, I’m going to stop now before someone starts breaking into song. My point is it’s just football and we here at Battle Red Blog wish all of y’all a very happy and safe holiday season.

Go Texans.