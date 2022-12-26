Monday Night Football Open Thread: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Happy Boxing Day to all who celebrate. Tonight, as a tribute to our friends to the north, and across the pond, the NFL has decided to reward y’all with your own special game! It’s the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts live in primetime, just like you’d always hoped to see them.

If you’re concerned about the Houston Texans’ potential draft status being affected by the last two games of the season, you have to be an Indianapolis Colts fan tonight, right? Because while they’re just as out of the playoff picture as we are, if they win, they might be fat, dumb, happy and feeling themselves and try to carry that momentum into the next couple of weeks and maybe even win out to prove something to themselves.

I say more power to them and please feel free to wreck shop on your way to the NFL season’s exit.

Who: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

What: Monday Night Football (duh)

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

When: Monday, December 26, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. CST

Why: Draft Positioning

Channel: ESPN

And here are my picks for tonight’s game brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.