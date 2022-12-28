LISTEN: Texans Legend J.J. Watt Retires

Cory DLG and Producer Nico talk about the playoff implications from Saturday’s win against the spiraling Tennessee Titans. They also discuss the retirement of Houston Texans legend JJ Watt, the future of Russell Wilson, and the concussion protocols welcoming Tua Tagovailoa back for a second official visit and whether or not the league needs to step in.

Battle Red Radio is on iTunes here.

Click here for the direct RSS Feed.

Follow Cory DLG on Twitter: @corydlg

Follow Colton Molesky on Twitter: @CMoleskyNBC15

Follow Battle Red Blog on Twitter: @battleredblog

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to @battleredblog on Twitter. Please leave any request to add the RSS feed to any other podcast on another site here as well.

Please leave any questions and comments for the next podcast in the comment section.

Stay tuned for Battle Red Radio throughout the Houston Texans season. The next episode is just around the corner.