Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Preview with Predictions

Now that your Houston Texans have defeated the Tennessee Titans once again, there’s a solid chance this team drifts across the 2022 NFL season finish line with an eye on 2023. The Texans have nothing to gain by beating the Glitter Kitties, other than a few days of feel-goods that do next to nothing for the future.

The Jags aren’t even really rival-worthy enough to make beating them a big deal. It’s not like they’re the BESFs or Baby Horses of Indy.

What they are is a bad team taking advantage of a bad division. Sound familiar?

While it would be awesome to see Jalen Pitre break the tackles by a rookie record, there isn’t much else to jazz up a fan base right now.

We’ve already detailed how winning more games actually hurts the Texans future capital. And, 77% of those polled feel it’s better to lose out at this point to load up for next year.

Another facet of this is winning more games will provide the false sense that Lovie Smith and his coaching staff are the answer for the future of H-Town pro football.

Real answer: they’re not.

At this stage, the best that Houston fans can hope for is the team loses this weekend, then removes Lovie Smith from the head coaching role soon thereafter. Maybe Smith can take a job as a defensive advisor or some other front office position, not unlike what happened with Romeo Crennel.

Either way, Nick Caserio needs to start the head coaching search sooner rather than later. So, why not start next Monday?

Either way, it’s time for the Texans ownership of the Jacksonville Jaguars to hit a speed bump this weekend.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Preview

Texans lead all-time series, 28-13

STREAKS: Houston has won past nine

LAST GAME: 10/9/22 Texans 13 at Jaguars 6

LAST GAME AT SITE: 9/12/21 Texans 37, Jaguars 21

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson doesn't plan to rest starters vs. Texans: "There's never a meaningless game. Never, ever, ever, ever. You play to win every game"https://t.co/l1BpvvIQjj pic.twitter.com/4Q6Yyb2yHR — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 28, 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars Stats

QB TREVOR LAWRENCE totaled 280 yards (229 passing, 51 rush) and had fifth rushing TD of season last week, tied with David Garrard (five in 2010) for most rushing TDs ever by Jacksonville QB in single season. Has rushing TD in two of past three. Has 16 TDs (14 passing, two rush) vs. INT with 108.2 rating in past seven games, highest rating in NFL since Week 9. Aims for his sixth in row on road with 0 INTs. Passed for 332 yards and three TDs in last road meeting. Needs 251 passing yards to become third Jacksonville QB ever with 4,000+ passing yards in season.

RB TRAVIS ETIENNE aims for third in row with 100+ scrimmage yards. Had 114 scrimmage yards (71 rush, 43 rec.) in Week 5 meeting. Is fifth Jacksonville player ever with 1,000+ rushing yards in single season.

WR CHRISTIAN KIRK needs 12 receiving yards for first-career 1,000-yard season.

WR MARVIN JONES set season highs in catches (seven) and receiving yards (104) in Week 5 meeting. Has 75+ receiving yards in two of his past three vs. Hou.

TE EVAN ENGRAM led team with seven catches for 113 yards last week. Aims for fourth in row with 7+ catches and 60+ receiving yards. Aims for third in row on road with 100+ receiving yards. Had six catches for 69 yards in Week 5 meeting.

LB FOYESADE OLUOKUN had six tackles, two forced fumbles and two passes defended last week, becoming sixth player with two forced fumbles in game this season. Had two tackles for loss and sack in Week 5 meeting. Leads NFL with 162 tackles in 2022, tied-most by Jacksonville player in season since 2000.

LB DEVIN LLOYD (rookie) led team with nine tackles and had third INT of season last week. Is one of two rookies (Jalen Pitre) with 100+ tackles (107) and 3+ INTs.

DE/LB JOSH ALLEN aims for fourth in row with a tackle for loss and has sack in two of past three.

S RAYSHAWN JENKINS had a tackle for loss last week. Aims for third in row with 8+ tackles.

Houston Texans Stats

QB DAVIS MILLS completed 17 of 28 attempts. (60.7 pct.) for 178 yards and one TD vs. one INT last week. Has two TD passes in two of his past three home starts. Needs 382 passing yards for first-career season with 3,000+ passing yards.

RB ROYCE FREEMAN has 94 scrimmage yards (47 per game) in two games this season.

RB DARE OGUNBOWALE spent past two seasons (2020-21) with Jacksonville

WR BRANDIN COOKS had GW TD catch last week, his second receiving TD of season. Has 55+ receiving yards in two of past three. Has 70+ receiving yards in three of his four home games this season. Had five catches for 132 yards in last home meeting and has 100+ receiving yards in two of his past three vs. Jacksonville Has 621 receiving yards (103.5 per game) in six career games vs. Jacksonville Is one of four in NFL (Mike Evans, DeAndre Hopkins and Travis Kelce) with 500+ receiving yards in each of past nine seasons.

WR CHRIS MOORE aims for his third in row at home with 40+ receiving yards.

DB JALEN PITRE had nine tackles and fourth INT of season last week, third-most among rookies. Aims for fifth in row with 9+ tackles. Has passes defended in four of past five. Had eight tackles in Week 5 meeting. Leads rookies and all DBs with 126 tackles this season, third-most ever by Houston rookie.

DB JONATHAN OWENS had first-career sack last week. Has 5+ tackles in three of past four.

LB CHRISTIAN KIRKSEY has 5+ tackles in all 15 games this season. Aims for his fifth in row at home with a tackle for loss. Aims for his third in row vs. Jacksonville with a pass defended.

DL JERRY HUGHES had second forced fumble of season last week.

DL OGBONNIA OKORONKWO had career-high three tackle for loss and two sacks in Week 16. Has sack in three of past four games

In addition to showing how effective the Glitter Kitties are when they make the playoffs, this next graphic also shows how effective the Dallas Cowboys are as well. #2fer

Reminder that the Dallas cowboys have achieved nothing over the last two decades yet they talk like they’re the gold standard of football success



Don’t be fooled pic.twitter.com/TyhDhKlqgr — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) December 27, 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans prediction

For some reason, it’s hard to shake the sense of something really whacky happening in this game. That being said, expect a wacky final score.

Jacksonville Jaguars 26

Houston Texans 22