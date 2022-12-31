Texans vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

First of all, happy New Year’s Eve. From all of us here have a great time tonight and please party responsibly.

Now, you know how usually around these parts we lament that there is no meaningful Houston Texans football to watch and we’re just playing out the string? Well, friends, I have good news for you. This year we have something to play for, or not play for as it were.

After the Texans defeated the BESFs last week, the Texans now hold a slim one game lead over the Chicago Bears for the worst record in football; meaning our iron grip on the first overall pick, and probably Bryce Young, is still in play. That’s right, despite the bad football we’ve seen, the Texans aren’t the only team out there laying eggs on command. So we still have to sit on the edges of our seats for two more weeks. There’s a very good, but by no means certain, chance the Bears don’t win a single game the rest of the season.

While Sunday’s game against the Glitter Kitties is more than likely not a game we should sweat as a fanbase in terms of the Texans winning, it’s not unthinkable the Texans could fall [kitten]-backwards into a pile of Christmas (two wins) and kiss any hope of winning Bryce Young goodbye. So we still have stakes! Yay! Right?

Anyway, let’s get to the big board, from 506 Sports, because that’s what you’re really here for, isn’t it?

CBS Early

Red: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Blue: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

Green: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta)

Yellow: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Interesting...south Texas, north Florida, and northern Alabama are the only places you’ll get to watch the Texans game at home. Guess BESFs fans, after watching their team barely try last week against the Dallas Cowboys, want to see their marginal playoff hopes snuffed in real time. As a hater, I respect that.

Here are the options for your viewing/listening pleasure on Saturday:

What: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX.

When: Sunday, January 1, 2023, 12:05 p.m. CST

TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Game Odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook)