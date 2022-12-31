Texans vs. Jaguars Final Injury Report: Rookie Tight End Ruled OUT

The Houston Texans are fresh off a victory over the Tennessee Titans and will look to continue their win streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Texans have been playing solid football throughout the last several games and haven’t lost to the Jaguars in years, although this current Jaguars team is much improved.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans final injury report before their game on Sunday:

Did Not Participate / OUT:

OL Jimmy Morrissey (Concussion)

TE Teagan Quitoriano (Thigh)

Limited Participation:

RB Dare Ogunbowale (Knee)

Full Participation:

LG Kenyon Green (Ankle)

LG Justin McCray (Hamstring)

S M.J Stewart (Concussion)

RT Tytus Howard (Concussion)

The Texans will be relatively healthy entering their matchup against the Jaguars this weekend.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.