Week 13 Countdown to Kickoff: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

Good morning all you guys and gals and non-binary pals, and welcome to week 13 of the NFL.

We’re getting closer to the tail end of this ski jump that is the 2021-22 Houston Texans season, and now we get to face an old face in a new uniform. Unfortunately I can’t remember his name so I won’t bother to try, but I do remember that he is an alleg—

[WE INTERRUPT THIS POORLY THOUGHT-OUT AND POTENTIALLY ACTIONABLE SCREED IN FAVOR OF A GIF OF A RABBIT EATING SOME RASPBERRIES.]

Here are your picks for this week brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re terrible. The picks, I mean, not DraftKings. DraftKings is lovely. The picks are bad. You’ve been warned.

For entertainment purposes only, please do not take financial advice from a football blog.