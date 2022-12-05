HAIR OF THE DOG WEEK 13: Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans

When the schedule came out, after the massive trade, this figured to be the most-anticipated game on the Texans’ schedule. Especially when it was determined that Watson would make his first meaningful start since early Jan 2021. After a near 700-day layoff, most would expect a rusty performance from Watson, and he delivered. He also received more than his fair share of boos. However, by the end of the game, it would not be Watson who would draw the full ire of the crowd.
Kyle Allen and the offense found a way to squander a game where Watson went without a TD of any sort. In particular, Kyle Allen delivered more points (12) to Cleveland than the Watson-led offense did (6). A pick-six and the fumble recovery for a TD managed that for Cleveland. Throw in a massive punt return against the usually not-as-terrible Texans special teams, and this game went off the rails as only a Texans’ game could. Add in some very questionable play-call decisions (not running Pierce at all in a goal-to-go series of downs in the 1st quarter), and it adds up to perhaps the most disheartening loss of the season.
Yes, we at the BRB masthead watched this game, and yes, we had our real-time takes on all the action. We mostly kept the conversation to on-field matters...mostly. In addition to some editorial decisions to cut material, all questionable words were replaced with [KITTEN] to avoid any NSFW designations. So, if you wish to relieve the 10th loss, and the 11th non-winning result of the Texans’ latest match-up, join us now as we fire up the ‘Dog...
vballretired
Heck yeah, my Frogs are in the final four! Let’s go!
Yeah, long odds to be sure.
Just hoping for a recruiting bump
He just shook Cal’s hand….geez…here we go
l4blitzer
For TCU, that is good news. Should be a slobberknocker with those two
vballretired
Who is this play by play guy?
l4blitzer
Watson playing the political game
vballretired
Could they find more obscure people? “Wedge Fickus reporting. I just got done covering Colorado Naval Academy at Arkansas P&Q and will be covering Space Force vs. Coast Guard next week.”
vballretired
Oh great, we are on offense first.
I can’t wait.
Patrick
Oh good, Kyle Allen on offense. This won’t make me cry.
vballretired
Interception?
Patrick
HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
vballretired
Absolutely glorious
Patrick
That is the most perfect way to start a Texans game. Can we start every drive with something insane like that?
Haaaaaaaaappy birthday to meeeeeeeeeeee.
CLE CHALLENGE
vballretired
Ok, for those not watching, Allen overthrows Qunspellable and it deflects up to Cleveland defender
Just give it to him. Lean into the comedy.
I should interrupt these proceedings for an unscheduled promo. Did y’all hear about this device that perfectly mixes 50 different cocktails?
Patrick
They overturned it. So Cleveland ball.
CLE POSSESSION
Patrick
No! Tell me about this wondrous machine.
vballretired
Bartesian is the brand name. Should be required machinery for these games.
l4blitzer
Actually, can we start charging INTs to WRs/TEs?
Nice to see the HOU crowd is finally passionate about something
vballretired
Horrible pass though
Patrick
I feel like that should be for consideration since there are picks that are not the QBs fault.
vballretired
Somehow we make them punt. Maybe our offense should just take a knee. It would be less painful.
Patrick
I need to know how the Texans can possibly top that.
Kenneth L.
Solid booos. No coordinated chants. He is sitting fairly close to the bench at all times so there’s really no worry from the fans
vballretired
I’m thinking a fumble of some kind is a must
Kenneth L.
Armed policemen right behind him
Joe Critz
I’m not ready for Deshaun Watson to be in the news every day till the rest of this season
Patrick
That’s unfortunate. I’d like it if someone could throw Raisinettes at the back of his head since I can’t do it.
Kenneth, you’re at the game, if I buy you some Raisinettes will you make an old man happy on his birthday?
l4blitzer
This game is goonnnaaa be a loonnnnggg one, and that is not a good thing.
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Shelled peanuts?
No three and out yet.
Patrick
We got a first down! In the first quarter! On purpose!
Kenneth L.
Good block by Teagan
Patrick
Good run by Pierce there. Thank goodness.
vballretired
I’m calling him Qunspellable
Patrick
Who the [KITTEN] was that for?
Taquito Quitoriano.
vballretired
Yup
Patrick
Thank you Tytus.
vballretired
Possession ends meekly
vballretired
If the meek shall inherit the earth can the Texans inherit a new play caller?
CLE POSSESSION
corydlg
Honestly this drive was ok. Even the missed throws had guys near by. And that Tytus Howard hold wasn’t that bad Myles was going down on his own
Patrick
It was a wonderful drive, they didn’t cough up the ball.
vballretired
Except you run it only once with a great running back and kitteny quarterback
Patrick
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
vballretired
Fumble recovery. Wow this game
corydlg
Lol, we’re setting the bar low for sure but they looked like an actual NFL team. They dug out of bad field position and then punted
HOU WITH THE FUMBLE RECOVERY, HOU BALL
vballretired
Good block by Green
corydlg
And actually did something on the field defensively?!
vballretired
Who we got between Detroit and Jacktown?
Patrick
I’d go Lions, probably.
corydlg
Yeah I’m gonna take Jacksonville
vballretired
Someone will have five wins
l4blitzer
Hey, this Pierce can run the ball. Let’s keep doing that
Kenneth L.
Ran into my friend Brad Kellner. He is BK on 97.5 on the radio if you’ve heard of him
corydlg
Yeah I listen
Patrick
Cool! Did he say anything?
vballretired
Shoot, we may score! In the first quarter!
Never mind
Patrick
Aaaaaaand we’re going backwards.
l4blitzer
Did the Texans actually execute a receiver screen kinda goodly?
Patrick
Maybe? A lot of questions that need to be answered.
vballretired
Hey, but we have a Brevin Jordan sighting
Patrick
Thank you Tytus.
l4blitzer
Ugly game mode activated
vballretired
Fairbairn time
Third and goal from your 13
And we take a lead. Wait, are we allowed to do that?
44 Yard FG by Fairbarn. Texans will not be outscored by Mbappe…HOU 3 - CLE 0; 8:02, 1st
vballretired
I used to take those pills
vballretired
Allen is five for 11 with a pick and they are talking about how great he’s playing.
5 for 12
Patrick
We’re all confused by this, that’s what’s going on.
vballretired
Oh come on give it to them
Patrick
That would’ve been the most Texans way for a drive to end.
Go for it you cowards.
You absolute weenies.
vballretired
Gee, and the offense hasn’t skipped a beat since Burkhead went down. Shocking
Hahahahaha
Patrick
Wretched play call there.
Kenneth L.
Run the kitten ball
Also there have been three missed calls on us
Patrick
“We’ve been gashing their defense with Dameon Pierce all day. Let’s not use him to get into the end zone.”
vballretired
5 for 13. Allen is the MVP of this game if you listen to the PBP guy.
Patrick
And this is why he is the D-team announcer.
vballretired
No need for a rookie QB. Allen and Mills have us covered.
NCIS is still on?
Patrick
Browns losing three inches of ground on that penalty.
vballretired
5-0 Texans!!!!!!
Patrick
WE GOT A FUNFER!!!!
vballretired
It’s a two run bomb from Chas McCormick
It’s almost like this team has pride or something
Patrick
Woooooooooooooooooow that return was insane.
vballretired
Here come the Steelers
corydlg
They’re trying this week
vballretired
Now that’s the Pep offense we know and love.
All safety offense
corydlg
You know my boys are complaining about play calling too. It was a screen lol every team runs them
Patrick
Cory, to be fair, they’re ALWAYS trying, just not in the way you’re meaning.
corydlg
No according to Cooks, last week it was over when they came out of the locker room
Patrick
This team will somehow get to 20 points and none of it will be touchdowns, will they?
No I mean as in “they’re trying my patience.”
vballretired
I get that Cory (the screen) I just think we see it a little too often
No I mean as in “they’re trying my patience.”
corydlg
Lolol fair enough
They read off how bad collins is at catching the ball earlier... where should they throw it? we got one guy lol
vballretired
Fair point
Funny how they’ve shown life twice in the last six weeks and Cooks was out both times. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.
corydlg
That quote last week would have gotten him fired “for cause” no bonus, no salary, no guarantees
Should have I guess
vballretired
Yeah, I think I’d find a phantom injury and then trade him for a third rounder in the offseason
vballretired
I think the Cooks thing actually deserves attention and if it’s true he was offered a two and turned it down it could almost be a fire able offense.
There had to be a poison pill like eating a part of his salary
vballretired
I can’t imagine anyone with a partially functioning brain turning down a two straight up.
corydlg
I think it was this. At this point in the season teams in contention don’t have $12 or $18m in cap room to just absorb his number
vballretired
I’d take a three and would pay a portion to get rid of him.
corydlg
When he was behaving then no I wouldn’t pay his salary
vballretired
Oh look, another screen
corydlg
But now I so badly want him gone that I’d agree to almost anything
Patrick
Kenneth L.
That looked bad from the onset
Patrick
Siiiiiiiiiigh...
Kenneth L.
Out kicked the coverage
vballretired
Yeah. Looking at it logically you got 2.5 years from him for a two. If your cost is just getting a three and paying part of his salary that would be a win.
This is a very Texans way to lose a lead.
Joe Critz
Well it was fun while it lasted
CLE WITH THE 76 YARD PUNT RETURN: CLE 7 - HOU 5; 3:42, 2ND
l4blitzer
What was that about good special teams for Houston???
vballretired
This is just a very bizarre game. Kudos to the Texans and Browns. I was expecting the normal beat down, but this is different. Better? I don’t know, but it’s different.
Patrick
They’ve been not terrible. That was the first Marciano-level special teams flub that I think we’ve seen this season.
vballretired
Matriculating down the field.
l4blitzer
True, but still, with Houston with no margin for error, the special teams can’t really afford those type of errors
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Geez thanks Bud Light
Hahahahaha
TWO MINUTE WARNING
vballretired
Holding on a running play. Epic.
Who had 10-5 in their office pool?
Holy [KITTEN]!
Patrick
HA HA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO, NERD!
vballretired
Never mind. Carry on with your regularly scheduled programming
Kenneth L.
Why can’t we challenge that
Patrick
Within two minutes.
vballretired
Meanwhile, around the NFL, the Lions, Bears, and Steelers are winning. Let’s get everyone to four wins.
Patrick
Puntin’ time.
vballretired
Gee, another pass to a back on third and long
Yet it was almost a pick on the previous play so I get it
CLE BALL
l4blitzer
This sums it up well, surprisingly enough:
OC Pep Hamilton's offense is terrible. He's a terrible play caller. And Kyle Allen is a terrible QB. Hamilton is fortunate he hasn't been fired or had the play-calling duties given to someone else. @gallerysports— John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) December 4, 2022
vballretired
Well geez, it’s almost like we all said that
Kenneth L.
I agree
HALFTIME THOUGHTS
Patrick
If this were a BOB team, Peppy would’ve had his playcalling taken over by The Chin long ago. It wouldn’t improve, but he’d do it.
Oh [KITTEN] Lamar Jackson is hurt.
vballretired
Okay, when coming into this season, this is the kind of game I’d thought we’d see a lot of. There would be some spunk and some good plays but the lack of talent would ultimately lead to defeat. I think everyone accepted that eventuality. Instead, we have gotten too many games where we were just not competitive on either side of the ball. We have been competitive today but that just begs the question: where has this been the last month? As bad as Allen has been I’m still on board with making the change. We know two things without a doubt. First, the quarterback of the future is not in the building. Second, the play caller that new quarterback needs is not in the building. We wouldn’t have known that for sure without making the change. Sure, we here all knew these things weeks ago, but it needs to be glaringly obvious and now it is.
BTW, Denver is winning and Lamar Jackson is out.
Patrick
Reports coming out that it’ll be Washington v. Texas in the Alamo Bowl.
vballretired
Can we get NCIS Tulsa and then cross that over with Tulsa King?
l4blitzer
Penn State got the Rose Bowl
Patrick
Joe’s probably going out of his mind right now.
vballretired
Tulane in the Cotton Bowl right?
l4blitzer
Yep. Vs USC
vballretired
They’ll get motorboated and we might be there since my better half is a Tulane grad
vballretired
That was incredibly stupid from King
How about some 9-5 action?
Anyone seen two safeties in a game?
Another few inches back. It’s happening.
Patrick
Taquito with the illegal formation penalty.
vballretired
Hahahahahaha
That was glorious. Allen fumbles and Browns score an easy touchdown.
Patrick
Sure. Why not?
Davis Mills was not the problem.
WARD WITH THE FUMBLE RECOVERY FOR THE TD: CLEVELAND 14- HOUSTON 5
corydlg
Lol no better or worse at least
vballretired
Nor the solution
Patrick
Oh he wasn’t the answer but sure as [KITTEN] he wasn’t why this team is struggling.
vballretired
The problem is wearing a polo on the sideline
Unfortunately, that Bartesian is in transit and technically a birthday gift
Patrick
Well I appreciate the gesture anyway, vb
vballretired
I haven’t laughed that hard in several weeks. Man the script writer on the sideline is pretty good.
Bears Broncos Steelers and Lions winning. Man this is a good week
Patrick
What the hell happened?
vballretired
That’s a weak roughing the passer call
Patrick
Eh, Kyle Allen needs the help.
vballretired
I’m thinking of calling Brevin Jordan Mr. December
All hail all penalty defense
Wait are they trying to knock Allen OUT of the game?
Patrick
I would think they’d be trying to keep him IN it.
vballretired
Go figure
l4blitzer
Imagine that for a change in narrative, Davis Mills to the rescue
Patrick
“We’ve always thought Davis gave us the best chance to win this season, we just wanted to see how he’d react to adversity. Totally. For realsies.”
vballretired
Denver is currently up 9-3 with Jackson out. I’m trying to figure out where the better football is being played
Patrick
GLORY TO ALL FIELD GOAL OFFENSE!
This feels good and natural.
vballretired
FAIRBAIRN WITH THE 35 YARD FG: CLEVELAND 14 - HOUSTON 8
Patrick
This might be bordering on treason but I have to ask: Why does anyone who doesn’t have family in the military or even in the game itself, care about the Army/Navy game?
vballretired
It’s better than Space Force vs Coast Guard?
Patrick
I mean I guess. But even CBS knows nobody would give a [KITTEN] about that game, why do they care about this game between really bad teams?
vballretired
Here comes that vaunted second half defense
All glorious sack!
Patrick
And they’re a touchdown away from putting this game away.
THAT’S ALL I WANTED FROM TODAY’S GAME!
vballretired
Okoronkwo has really had a nice season
Patrick
If you can find me someone who thought this team would be like night-and-day good with Allen under center instead of Mills, I will pay you $100 that I don’t have.
vballretired
Great throw. Absolutely great throw to Andre the Giant on that crossing pattern.
Does Spencer Tillman count?
Patrick
Not even a little.
vballretired
Why is Cleveland still trying to pass?
Kenneth L.
A sign just got taken
vballretired
Ummmm, they’ve been watching right?
Kenneth L.
Pls Check Twitter
vballretired
It’s the fourth quarter. It’s OUR time!
Patrick
What’s going on?
Kenneth L.
Two kids just got kicked out
Patrick
I’m looking now but I’m not seeing anything about them.
Why’d they get kicked out?
vballretired
Free speech alive and well at NRG
Pitre playing well
Patrick
It is snowing something fierce outside.
None of it is sticking but it’s snowing and it’s still weird.
[DURGA] I love this run defense we have. I have no notes, just keep doing whatever the [KITTEN] this is you’re doing, guys. No. Really. For realsies.
vballretired
Does it really matter? Really?
Patrick
Not particularly.
vballretired
Oooh, all penalty defense
Intended for Joe Grass
Overthrew him just a bit
Patrick
None of the points scored have been due to Deshaun Watson and I can’t think of a better thing to subject him to on his “glorious” return to the field, short of him losing.
[KITTEN]ing crooks. [KITTEN]ing NFL ghouls.
vballretired
Fire Jail coming to you on CBS
CLEVELAND OFFENSIVE MVP CADE YORK WITH THE 43 YARD FG. CLE 17 - HOU 8; 9:36, 4TH
Patrick
This game is over.
vballretired
Ladies and gentlemen, these offenses have combined for nine points
Kenneth L.
[KITTEN] this team
Everyone is leaving
vballretired
Holy kittens that’s the most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen
Patrick
Of course they are, they broke the 20 point ceiling.
l4blitzer
“These averages are dropping like my crypto wallet. Arguably the best line from Vandermeer this season.
Patrick
Again.
FIELDS WITH THE 16 YARD PICK SIX. CORRECTION TO PREVIOUS STATEMENTS. KYLE ALLEN IS THE BROWNS MVP. CLE 24 - HOU 8; 9:30, 4TH
vballretired
Can we get video of Lovie swinging on Pep a la Buddy Ryan?
Patrick
Of course Vandermeer has a crypto wallet. Or had.
Nah, Lovie is too nice for that. But I’d enjoy it if he did.
l4blitzer
Commentators are now “Time to go back to Davis Mills
vballretired
Maybe his son then
Mr. December on the catch
HOU POSSESSION
Joe Critz
You know it’s bad when the Davis Mills conversation is starting again
At least Davis Mills is my mvp on madden
vballretired
Hahahahaha, man Allen really sucks
Patrick
Well when was the last time Texas A&M put out a quarterback worth a [KITTEN] in the NFL?
l4blitzer
It is fun to hear the commentators lament the lack of urgency on the Texans offense.
Patrick
What the [KITTEN] was that?
vballretired
Intended for John Turf
Patrick
I sure hope so.
Joe Critz
Kellen Mond :(
vballretired
Go for it you cowards
Patrick
(to Joe Critz) [Citation Needed]
Kenneth L.
The guys in front of us are stoned
Joe Critz
Hahaha
vballretired
Gary Kubiak?
Kenneth L.
It’s getting chippy
Joe Critz
It’s getting chippy!
l4blitzer
Does anyone know if Kyle Allen has, like, some side bets with a descendent of Arnold Rothstein or something? He seems to be literary throwing this game, but it is so bad, it must be for some side money.
Patrick
Lucky [KITTEN]s.
vballretired
May I introduce you to the Bartesian
CLE POSSESSION
vballretired
Maybe if we try hard they can sponsor these
l4blitzer
Bonus points if the stoned guys start busting out some Johnny Cash “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down”
Patrick
Or John Denver’s “Country Roads.”
Wow, look at all those empty-[KITTEN] seats.
vballretired
Give the Texans offense this: in weeks past they were overwhelmingly incompetent but today they’ve been bad with a flair and entertainment value the 1970s Bucs would be jealous of.
l4blitzer
Part of me would love to hear that Pep Hamilton gets hired by Charlotte or Stanford to get him off of our sideline. However, I would not want to subject any kids or fanbase to his presence either.
Watson with the False Start.
Kenneth L.
Pitre looks better
vballretired
Looks like the Bears are staying at three wins
Patrick
OHMY[DURGA]AREYOUKIDDINGMEWITHTHIS[KITTEN]LOLWT[K]BBQ!
vballretired
Where’s the clown car?
Cue the Benny Hill music
CLEVELAND WITH THE FUMBLE RECOVERY, CLE BALL
vballretired
This is incompetence on a grand scale. It’s really breathtaking to watch.
Patrick
I’m hearing calliope music.
I’m too sober for this game.
And I’m not sober.
l4blitzer
I fear the Texans incompetence had increased your tolerance to potentially dangerous levels
vballretired
Again, I remind the audience. There have been nine total points on offense.
vballretired
Pittsburgh wins
l4blitzer
Vandermeer: “Cleveland calls a timeout. They did not have their act together.” That last sentence is the mantra for this game for all parties.
vballretired
Lions win
Patrick
Good for them.
vballretired
Looks like Denver will lose
Patrick
The Ravens don’t even have Lamar Jackson and they’re still going to beat these Broncos. Hilarious.
l4blitzer
The Baltimore backup is pretty solid for that team, honestly.
vballretired
I remind the remaining audience that the Lions, Jets, Giants, Vikings, et al have all had coaching changes this year or last year.
vballretired
12 points on offense….sort of
CLEVELAND CO-OFFENSIVE MVP CADE YORK WITH THE 42 YARD FG (HE SHARES THE HONOR WITH KYLE ALLEN): CLE 27 - HOU 8; 4:03, 4TH
corydlg
All the help lol
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Benjamin got like one or two snaps. They clearly aren’t trying.
Kenneth L.
FedEx better hire Kyle Allen bc he is airmailing everything
vballretired
Because you think he’s aiming for Akins. He’s looking for John Turf.
l4blitzer
GLORY TO ALL-GARBAGE TIME OFFENSE
vballretired
Here comes the obligatory garbage time touchdown and the Lovie “we were close” comments.
Kenneth L.
That was single handedly the worst game I have ever seen
vballretired
I’ve lived a long time and with BFD gone longer than any of you. I’ve seen worse but not many.
TWO MINUTE WARNING (AFTER THE TEXANS LET 40+ SECONDS RUN DOWN)
Patrick
I’ve watched a Browns/Seahawks game that ended 9-6 and that had more intrigue to it than this game does.
l4blitzer
What does it say when you could actually look fondly upon the David Culley Era after the last few games.
vballretired
Is there such a thing as Detroit style pizza? When I think of Detroit pizza is obviously the first thing that comes to mind.
Patrick
Garbage time touchdown.
Yeah, Little Caesars is Detroit style pizza.
vballretired
Collins needs some stat padding?
Is that a euphemism for [KITTEN]ty pizza?
Patrick
I’m not even kidding, that’s literally what Detroit-style pizza is.
KYLE ALLEN WITH A TD THROW TO ANOTHER TEXANS PLAYER FOR A CHANGE (6 YARD TD TO COLLINS) [2PT ATTEMPT FAILS]: HOU 14 - CLE 27; 1:57, 4TH
vballretired
As an Italian American I’m thoroughly offended.
Patrick
For a moment, I thought he missed the kickoff and I was going to laugh to death.
You should be, Detroit pizza is dreadful.
l4blitzer
That would be par for the course for the 2022 Texans
vballretired
Bold strategy Cotton, let’s see how it works out for him
Patrick
27 points and Watson was not responsible for a single one of them.
l4blitzer
So, Watson gets his first win at NRG since November 2020 (Patriots)? Perhaps the ugliest, weirdest game of the season (and for the Texans, that is saying something).
vballretired
It’s mercifully over
Patrick
Praise Durga.
FINAL: CLEVELAND 27 - HOUSTON 14. HOUSTON SOLIDIFIES THEIR PICK, BUT HURT THE PICK THEY GET FROM CLEVELAND.
l4blitzer
Have to be honest, this is the first time I have been mad about a Texans’ loss in over 2 years. I guess that means something…maybe?
vballretired
But why?
The defense showed up and they did a little more on offense. It just highlights our needs more.
l4blitzer
A game that was there for the taking. A chance to show up a villain…and instead, we get one of the worst QB performances in recent franchise memory. Ah well, I will return to my clinical detachment next week, even if the game is against the Cowboys of Deep Southern Oklahoma.
vballretired
Yeah, Allen sucked and those commentators were glossing over it. But we had a touchdown! In all seriousness, the best chance we have is for these remaining games to be so ridiculous that we have to go in a different direction.
GAME BALLS: Can’t really offer any on offense and the special teams, while they had some really good moments, they also had some not-so-good moments. The defense wasn’t perfect (174 yards rushing allowed), but they more than did their part, holding Cleveland to no offensive touchdowns. Leading the pack was safety Jalen Pitre, with 16 tackles and a key early INT on Watson. Roy Lopez also gets consideration, for he contributed 1/7th of the Texans’ total scoring with a safety.
FORCED TO LISTEN TO JIMMY HASLEN JUSTIFY ALL OF HIS PERSONNEL MOVES ON A REPEAT LOOP WHILE SIPPING REPEATED CUPS OF LAKE ERIE WATER. Kyle Allen. I think Allen was aware that the Texans wore the Blue Color Rush Jerseys...which means he just really sucked, or we are sitting on the biggest match-fixing scandal in American pro sports in over a century. The author of two turnovers directly responsible for 12 Cleveland points, it was a day to forget for Texans QB. On the plus side, Allen can say he was a more productive QB for Cleveland than the guy they spent $220M in guaranteed salary along with three first round picks and six total, as well as any morality claims to obtain. Allen might have to be the real Cleveland MVP. Consideration also given to Pep Hamilton, whose name is thrown out for multiple head coaching jobs while the Texans offense continues to devolve into something unwatchable by the game. Actually, Hamilton can take his place as the Cleveland coordinator of the game, for his actions, along with Allen, tipped the balance of the game in Cleveland’s favor.
With that, we will (gladly) turn the page on this game and gear up for a cross-border battle with the Cowboys of Deep Southern Oklahoma, riding a ferocious defense and a massive wave of confidence. Likely won’t present a massive challenge to the trajectory of the 2022 Texans’ season. Kickoff at Noon Central next Sunday from Dallas.
Loading comments...