HAIR OF THE DOG WEEK 13: Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans

When the schedule came out, after the massive trade, this figured to be the most-anticipated game on the Texans’ schedule. Especially when it was determined that Watson would make his first meaningful start since early Jan 2021. After a near 700-day layoff, most would expect a rusty performance from Watson, and he delivered. He also received more than his fair share of boos. However, by the end of the game, it would not be Watson who would draw the full ire of the crowd.

Kyle Allen and the offense found a way to squander a game where Watson went without a TD of any sort. In particular, Kyle Allen delivered more points (12) to Cleveland than the Watson-led offense did (6). A pick-six and the fumble recovery for a TD managed that for Cleveland. Throw in a massive punt return against the usually not-as-terrible Texans special teams, and this game went off the rails as only a Texans’ game could. Add in some very questionable play-call decisions (not running Pierce at all in a goal-to-go series of downs in the 1st quarter), and it adds up to perhaps the most disheartening loss of the season.

Yes, we at the BRB masthead watched this game, and yes, we had our real-time takes on all the action. We mostly kept the conversation to on-field matters...mostly. In addition to some editorial decisions to cut material, all questionable words were replaced with [KITTEN] to avoid any NSFW designations. So, if you wish to relieve the 10th loss, and the 11th non-winning result of the Texans’ latest match-up, join us now as we fire up the ‘Dog...

vballretired

Heck yeah, my Frogs are in the final four! Let’s go! Yeah, long odds to be sure. Just hoping for a recruiting bump He just shook Cal’s hand….geez…here we go

l4blitzer

For TCU, that is good news. Should be a slobberknocker with those two

vballretired

Who is this play by play guy?

l4blitzer

Watson playing the political game

vballretired

Could they find more obscure people? “Wedge Fickus reporting. I just got done covering Colorado Naval Academy at Arkansas P&Q and will be covering Space Force vs. Coast Guard next week.”

vballretired

Oh great, we are on offense first. I can’t wait.

Patrick

Oh good, Kyle Allen on offense. This won’t make me cry.

vballretired

Interception?

Patrick

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

vballretired

Absolutely glorious

Patrick

That is the most perfect way to start a Texans game. Can we start every drive with something insane like that? Haaaaaaaaappy birthday to meeeeeeeeeeee.

CLE CHALLENGE

vballretired

Ok, for those not watching, Allen overthrows Qunspellable and it deflects up to Cleveland defender Just give it to him. Lean into the comedy. I should interrupt these proceedings for an unscheduled promo. Did y’all hear about this device that perfectly mixes 50 different cocktails?

Patrick

They overturned it. So Cleveland ball.

CLE POSSESSION

Patrick

No! Tell me about this wondrous machine.

vballretired

Bartesian is the brand name. Should be required machinery for these games.

l4blitzer

Actually, can we start charging INTs to WRs/TEs? Nice to see the HOU crowd is finally passionate about something

vballretired

Horrible pass though

Patrick

I feel like that should be for consideration since there are picks that are not the QBs fault.

vballretired

Somehow we make them punt. Maybe our offense should just take a knee. It would be less painful.

Patrick

I need to know how the Texans can possibly top that.

Kenneth L.

Solid booos. No coordinated chants. He is sitting fairly close to the bench at all times so there’s really no worry from the fans

vballretired

I’m thinking a fumble of some kind is a must

Kenneth L.

Armed policemen right behind him

Joe Critz

I’m not ready for Deshaun Watson to be in the news every day till the rest of this season

Patrick

That’s unfortunate. I’d like it if someone could throw Raisinettes at the back of his head since I can’t do it. Kenneth, you’re at the game, if I buy you some Raisinettes will you make an old man happy on his birthday?

l4blitzer

This game is goonnnaaa be a loonnnnggg one, and that is not a good thing.

HOU POSSESSION

vballretired

Shelled peanuts? No three and out yet.

Patrick

We got a first down! In the first quarter! On purpose!

Kenneth L.

Good block by Teagan

Patrick

Good run by Pierce there. Thank goodness.

vballretired

I’m calling him Qunspellable

Patrick

Who the [KITTEN] was that for? Taquito Quitoriano.

vballretired

Yup

Patrick

Thank you Tytus.

vballretired

Possession ends meekly

vballretired

If the meek shall inherit the earth can the Texans inherit a new play caller?

CLE POSSESSION

corydlg

Honestly this drive was ok. Even the missed throws had guys near by. And that Tytus Howard hold wasn’t that bad Myles was going down on his own

Patrick

It was a wonderful drive, they didn’t cough up the ball.

vballretired

Except you run it only once with a great running back and kitteny quarterback

Patrick

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

vballretired

Fumble recovery. Wow this game

corydlg

Lol, we’re setting the bar low for sure but they looked like an actual NFL team. They dug out of bad field position and then punted

HOU WITH THE FUMBLE RECOVERY, HOU BALL

vballretired

Good block by Green

corydlg

And actually did something on the field defensively?!

vballretired

Who we got between Detroit and Jacktown?

Patrick

I’d go Lions, probably.

corydlg

Yeah I’m gonna take Jacksonville

vballretired

Someone will have five wins

l4blitzer

Hey, this Pierce can run the ball. Let’s keep doing that

Kenneth L.

Ran into my friend Brad Kellner. He is BK on 97.5 on the radio if you’ve heard of him

corydlg

Yeah I listen

Patrick

Cool! Did he say anything?

vballretired

Shoot, we may score! In the first quarter! Never mind

Patrick

Aaaaaaand we’re going backwards.

l4blitzer

Did the Texans actually execute a receiver screen kinda goodly?

Patrick

Maybe? A lot of questions that need to be answered.

vballretired

Hey, but we have a Brevin Jordan sighting

Patrick

Thank you Tytus.

l4blitzer

Ugly game mode activated

vballretired

Fairbairn time Third and goal from your 13 And we take a lead. Wait, are we allowed to do that?

44 Yard FG by Fairbarn. Texans will not be outscored by Mbappe…HOU 3 - CLE 0; 8:02, 1st

vballretired

I used to take those pills

vballretired

Allen is five for 11 with a pick and they are talking about how great he’s playing. 5 for 12

Patrick

We’re all confused by this, that’s what’s going on.

vballretired

Oh come on give it to them

Patrick

That would’ve been the most Texans way for a drive to end. Go for it you cowards. You absolute weenies.

vballretired

Gee, and the offense hasn’t skipped a beat since Burkhead went down. Shocking Hahahahaha

Patrick

Wretched play call there.

Kenneth L.

Run the kitten ball Also there have been three missed calls on us

Patrick

“We’ve been gashing their defense with Dameon Pierce all day. Let’s not use him to get into the end zone.”

vballretired

5 for 13. Allen is the MVP of this game if you listen to the PBP guy.

Patrick

And this is why he is the D-team announcer.

vballretired

No need for a rookie QB. Allen and Mills have us covered. NCIS is still on?

Patrick

Browns losing three inches of ground on that penalty.

vballretired

5-0 Texans!!!!!!

Patrick

WE GOT A FUNFER!!!!

vballretired

It’s a two run bomb from Chas McCormick It’s almost like this team has pride or something

Patrick

Woooooooooooooooooow that return was insane.

vballretired

Here come the Steelers

corydlg

They’re trying this week

vballretired

Now that’s the Pep offense we know and love. All safety offense

corydlg

You know my boys are complaining about play calling too. It was a screen lol every team runs them

Patrick

Cory, to be fair, they’re ALWAYS trying, just not in the way you’re meaning.

corydlg

No according to Cooks, last week it was over when they came out of the locker room

Patrick

This team will somehow get to 20 points and none of it will be touchdowns, will they? No I mean as in “they’re trying my patience.”

vballretired

I get that Cory (the screen) I just think we see it a little too often No I mean as in “they’re trying my patience.”

corydlg

Lolol fair enough They read off how bad collins is at catching the ball earlier... where should they throw it? we got one guy lol

vballretired

Fair point Funny how they’ve shown life twice in the last six weeks and Cooks was out both times. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.

corydlg

That quote last week would have gotten him fired “for cause” no bonus, no salary, no guarantees Should have I guess

vballretired

Yeah, I think I’d find a phantom injury and then trade him for a third rounder in the offseason

vballretired

I think the Cooks thing actually deserves attention and if it’s true he was offered a two and turned it down it could almost be a fire able offense. There had to be a poison pill like eating a part of his salary

vballretired

I can’t imagine anyone with a partially functioning brain turning down a two straight up.

corydlg

I think it was this. At this point in the season teams in contention don’t have $12 or $18m in cap room to just absorb his number

vballretired

I’d take a three and would pay a portion to get rid of him.

corydlg

When he was behaving then no I wouldn’t pay his salary

vballretired

Oh look, another screen

corydlg

But now I so badly want him gone that I’d agree to almost anything

Patrick

Kenneth L.

That looked bad from the onset

Patrick

Siiiiiiiiiigh...

Kenneth L.

Out kicked the coverage

vballretired

Yeah. Looking at it logically you got 2.5 years from him for a two. If your cost is just getting a three and paying part of his salary that would be a win. This is a very Texans way to lose a lead.

Joe Critz

Well it was fun while it lasted

CLE WITH THE 76 YARD PUNT RETURN: CLE 7 - HOU 5; 3:42, 2ND

l4blitzer

What was that about good special teams for Houston???

vballretired

This is just a very bizarre game. Kudos to the Texans and Browns. I was expecting the normal beat down, but this is different. Better? I don’t know, but it’s different.

Patrick

They’ve been not terrible. That was the first Marciano-level special teams flub that I think we’ve seen this season.

vballretired

Matriculating down the field.

l4blitzer

True, but still, with Houston with no margin for error, the special teams can’t really afford those type of errors

HOU POSSESSION

vballretired

Geez thanks Bud Light Hahahahaha

TWO MINUTE WARNING

vballretired

Holding on a running play. Epic. Who had 10-5 in their office pool? Holy [KITTEN]!

Patrick

HA HA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO, NERD!

vballretired

Never mind. Carry on with your regularly scheduled programming

Kenneth L.

Why can’t we challenge that

Patrick

Within two minutes.

vballretired

Meanwhile, around the NFL, the Lions, Bears, and Steelers are winning. Let’s get everyone to four wins.

Patrick

Puntin’ time.

vballretired

Gee, another pass to a back on third and long Yet it was almost a pick on the previous play so I get it

CLE BALL

l4blitzer

This sums it up well, surprisingly enough:

OC Pep Hamilton's offense is terrible. He's a terrible play caller. And Kyle Allen is a terrible QB. Hamilton is fortunate he hasn't been fired or had the play-calling duties given to someone else. @gallerysports — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) December 4, 2022

vballretired

Well geez, it’s almost like we all said that

Kenneth L.

I agree

HALFTIME THOUGHTS

Patrick

If this were a BOB team, Peppy would’ve had his playcalling taken over by The Chin long ago. It wouldn’t improve, but he’d do it. Oh [KITTEN] Lamar Jackson is hurt.

vballretired

Okay, when coming into this season, this is the kind of game I’d thought we’d see a lot of. There would be some spunk and some good plays but the lack of talent would ultimately lead to defeat. I think everyone accepted that eventuality. Instead, we have gotten too many games where we were just not competitive on either side of the ball. We have been competitive today but that just begs the question: where has this been the last month? As bad as Allen has been I’m still on board with making the change. We know two things without a doubt. First, the quarterback of the future is not in the building. Second, the play caller that new quarterback needs is not in the building. We wouldn’t have known that for sure without making the change. Sure, we here all knew these things weeks ago, but it needs to be glaringly obvious and now it is. BTW, Denver is winning and Lamar Jackson is out.

Patrick

Reports coming out that it’ll be Washington v. Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

vballretired

Can we get NCIS Tulsa and then cross that over with Tulsa King?

l4blitzer

Penn State got the Rose Bowl

Patrick

Joe’s probably going out of his mind right now.

vballretired

Tulane in the Cotton Bowl right?

l4blitzer

Yep. Vs USC

vballretired

They’ll get motorboated and we might be there since my better half is a Tulane grad

vballretired

That was incredibly stupid from King How about some 9-5 action? Anyone seen two safeties in a game? Another few inches back. It’s happening.

Patrick

Taquito with the illegal formation penalty.

vballretired

Hahahahahaha That was glorious. Allen fumbles and Browns score an easy touchdown.

Patrick

Sure. Why not? Davis Mills was not the problem.

WARD WITH THE FUMBLE RECOVERY FOR THE TD: CLEVELAND 14- HOUSTON 5

corydlg

Lol no better or worse at least

vballretired

Nor the solution

Patrick

Oh he wasn’t the answer but sure as [KITTEN] he wasn’t why this team is struggling.

vballretired

The problem is wearing a polo on the sideline Unfortunately, that Bartesian is in transit and technically a birthday gift

Patrick

Well I appreciate the gesture anyway, vb

vballretired

I haven’t laughed that hard in several weeks. Man the script writer on the sideline is pretty good. Bears Broncos Steelers and Lions winning. Man this is a good week

Patrick

What the hell happened?

vballretired

That’s a weak roughing the passer call

Patrick

Eh, Kyle Allen needs the help.

vballretired

I’m thinking of calling Brevin Jordan Mr. December All hail all penalty defense Wait are they trying to knock Allen OUT of the game?

Patrick

I would think they’d be trying to keep him IN it.

vballretired

Go figure

l4blitzer

Imagine that for a change in narrative, Davis Mills to the rescue

Patrick

“We’ve always thought Davis gave us the best chance to win this season, we just wanted to see how he’d react to adversity. Totally. For realsies.”

vballretired

Denver is currently up 9-3 with Jackson out. I’m trying to figure out where the better football is being played

Patrick

GLORY TO ALL FIELD GOAL OFFENSE! This feels good and natural.

vballretired

FAIRBAIRN WITH THE 35 YARD FG: CLEVELAND 14 - HOUSTON 8

Patrick

This might be bordering on treason but I have to ask: Why does anyone who doesn’t have family in the military or even in the game itself, care about the Army/Navy game?

vballretired

It’s better than Space Force vs Coast Guard?

Patrick

I mean I guess. But even CBS knows nobody would give a [KITTEN] about that game, why do they care about this game between really bad teams?

vballretired

Here comes that vaunted second half defense All glorious sack!

Patrick

And they’re a touchdown away from putting this game away. THAT’S ALL I WANTED FROM TODAY’S GAME!

vballretired

Okoronkwo has really had a nice season

Patrick

If you can find me someone who thought this team would be like night-and-day good with Allen under center instead of Mills, I will pay you $100 that I don’t have.

vballretired

Great throw. Absolutely great throw to Andre the Giant on that crossing pattern. Does Spencer Tillman count?

Patrick

Not even a little.

vballretired

Why is Cleveland still trying to pass?

Kenneth L.

A sign just got taken

vballretired

Ummmm, they’ve been watching right?

Kenneth L.

Pls Check Twitter

vballretired

It’s the fourth quarter. It’s OUR time!

Patrick

What’s going on?

Kenneth L.

Two kids just got kicked out

Patrick

I’m looking now but I’m not seeing anything about them. Why’d they get kicked out?

vballretired

Free speech alive and well at NRG Pitre playing well

Patrick

It is snowing something fierce outside. None of it is sticking but it’s snowing and it’s still weird. [DURGA] I love this run defense we have. I have no notes, just keep doing whatever the [KITTEN] this is you’re doing, guys. No. Really. For realsies.

vballretired

Does it really matter? Really?

Patrick

Not particularly.

vballretired

Oooh, all penalty defense Intended for Joe Grass Overthrew him just a bit

Patrick

None of the points scored have been due to Deshaun Watson and I can’t think of a better thing to subject him to on his “glorious” return to the field, short of him losing. [KITTEN]ing crooks. [KITTEN]ing NFL ghouls.

vballretired

Fire Jail coming to you on CBS

CLEVELAND OFFENSIVE MVP CADE YORK WITH THE 43 YARD FG. CLE 17 - HOU 8; 9:36, 4TH

Patrick

This game is over.

vballretired

Ladies and gentlemen, these offenses have combined for nine points

Kenneth L.

[KITTEN] this team Everyone is leaving

vballretired

Holy kittens that’s the most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen

Patrick

Of course they are, they broke the 20 point ceiling.

l4blitzer

“These averages are dropping like my crypto wallet. Arguably the best line from Vandermeer this season.

Patrick

Again.

FIELDS WITH THE 16 YARD PICK SIX. CORRECTION TO PREVIOUS STATEMENTS. KYLE ALLEN IS THE BROWNS MVP. CLE 24 - HOU 8; 9:30, 4TH

vballretired

Can we get video of Lovie swinging on Pep a la Buddy Ryan?

Patrick

Of course Vandermeer has a crypto wallet. Or had. Nah, Lovie is too nice for that. But I’d enjoy it if he did.

l4blitzer

Commentators are now “Time to go back to Davis Mills

vballretired

Maybe his son then Mr. December on the catch

HOU POSSESSION

Joe Critz

You know it’s bad when the Davis Mills conversation is starting again At least Davis Mills is my mvp on madden

vballretired

Hahahahaha, man Allen really sucks

Patrick

Well when was the last time Texas A&M put out a quarterback worth a [KITTEN] in the NFL?

l4blitzer

It is fun to hear the commentators lament the lack of urgency on the Texans offense.

Patrick

What the [KITTEN] was that?

vballretired

Intended for John Turf

Patrick

I sure hope so.

Joe Critz

Kellen Mond :(

vballretired

Go for it you cowards

Patrick

(to Joe Critz) [Citation Needed]

Kenneth L.

The guys in front of us are stoned

Joe Critz

Hahaha

vballretired

Gary Kubiak?

Kenneth L.

It’s getting chippy

Joe Critz

It’s getting chippy!

l4blitzer

Does anyone know if Kyle Allen has, like, some side bets with a descendent of Arnold Rothstein or something? He seems to be literary throwing this game, but it is so bad, it must be for some side money.

Patrick

Lucky [KITTEN]s.

vballretired

May I introduce you to the Bartesian

CLE POSSESSION

vballretired

Maybe if we try hard they can sponsor these

l4blitzer

Bonus points if the stoned guys start busting out some Johnny Cash “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down”

Patrick

Or John Denver’s “Country Roads.” Wow, look at all those empty-[KITTEN] seats.

vballretired

Give the Texans offense this: in weeks past they were overwhelmingly incompetent but today they’ve been bad with a flair and entertainment value the 1970s Bucs would be jealous of.

l4blitzer

Part of me would love to hear that Pep Hamilton gets hired by Charlotte or Stanford to get him off of our sideline. However, I would not want to subject any kids or fanbase to his presence either. Watson with the False Start.

Kenneth L.

Pitre looks better

vballretired

Looks like the Bears are staying at three wins

Patrick

OHMY[DURGA]AREYOUKIDDINGMEWITHTHIS[KITTEN]LOLWT[K]BBQ!

vballretired

Where’s the clown car? Cue the Benny Hill music

CLEVELAND WITH THE FUMBLE RECOVERY, CLE BALL

vballretired

This is incompetence on a grand scale. It’s really breathtaking to watch.

Patrick

I’m hearing calliope music. I’m too sober for this game. And I’m not sober.

l4blitzer

I fear the Texans incompetence had increased your tolerance to potentially dangerous levels

vballretired

Again, I remind the audience. There have been nine total points on offense.

vballretired

Pittsburgh wins

l4blitzer

Vandermeer: “Cleveland calls a timeout. They did not have their act together.” That last sentence is the mantra for this game for all parties.

vballretired

Lions win

Patrick

Good for them.

vballretired

Looks like Denver will lose

Patrick

The Ravens don’t even have Lamar Jackson and they’re still going to beat these Broncos. Hilarious.

l4blitzer

The Baltimore backup is pretty solid for that team, honestly.

vballretired

I remind the remaining audience that the Lions, Jets, Giants, Vikings, et al have all had coaching changes this year or last year.

vballretired

12 points on offense….sort of

CLEVELAND CO-OFFENSIVE MVP CADE YORK WITH THE 42 YARD FG (HE SHARES THE HONOR WITH KYLE ALLEN): CLE 27 - HOU 8; 4:03, 4TH

corydlg

All the help lol

HOU POSSESSION

vballretired

Benjamin got like one or two snaps. They clearly aren’t trying.

Kenneth L.

FedEx better hire Kyle Allen bc he is airmailing everything

vballretired

Because you think he’s aiming for Akins. He’s looking for John Turf.

l4blitzer

GLORY TO ALL-GARBAGE TIME OFFENSE

vballretired

Here comes the obligatory garbage time touchdown and the Lovie “we were close” comments.

Kenneth L.

That was single handedly the worst game I have ever seen

vballretired

I’ve lived a long time and with BFD gone longer than any of you. I’ve seen worse but not many.

TWO MINUTE WARNING (AFTER THE TEXANS LET 40+ SECONDS RUN DOWN)

Patrick

I’ve watched a Browns/Seahawks game that ended 9-6 and that had more intrigue to it than this game does.

l4blitzer

What does it say when you could actually look fondly upon the David Culley Era after the last few games.

vballretired

Is there such a thing as Detroit style pizza? When I think of Detroit pizza is obviously the first thing that comes to mind.

Patrick

Garbage time touchdown. Yeah, Little Caesars is Detroit style pizza.

vballretired

Collins needs some stat padding? Is that a euphemism for [KITTEN]ty pizza?

Patrick

I’m not even kidding, that’s literally what Detroit-style pizza is.

KYLE ALLEN WITH A TD THROW TO ANOTHER TEXANS PLAYER FOR A CHANGE (6 YARD TD TO COLLINS) [2PT ATTEMPT FAILS]: HOU 14 - CLE 27; 1:57, 4TH

vballretired

As an Italian American I’m thoroughly offended.

Patrick

For a moment, I thought he missed the kickoff and I was going to laugh to death. You should be, Detroit pizza is dreadful.

l4blitzer

That would be par for the course for the 2022 Texans

vballretired

Bold strategy Cotton, let’s see how it works out for him

Patrick

27 points and Watson was not responsible for a single one of them.

l4blitzer

So, Watson gets his first win at NRG since November 2020 (Patriots)? Perhaps the ugliest, weirdest game of the season (and for the Texans, that is saying something).

vballretired

It’s mercifully over

Patrick

Praise Durga.

FINAL: CLEVELAND 27 - HOUSTON 14. HOUSTON SOLIDIFIES THEIR PICK, BUT HURT THE PICK THEY GET FROM CLEVELAND.

l4blitzer

Have to be honest, this is the first time I have been mad about a Texans’ loss in over 2 years. I guess that means something…maybe?

vballretired

But why? The defense showed up and they did a little more on offense. It just highlights our needs more.

l4blitzer

A game that was there for the taking. A chance to show up a villain…and instead, we get one of the worst QB performances in recent franchise memory. Ah well, I will return to my clinical detachment next week, even if the game is against the Cowboys of Deep Southern Oklahoma.

vballretired

Yeah, Allen sucked and those commentators were glossing over it. But we had a touchdown! In all seriousness, the best chance we have is for these remaining games to be so ridiculous that we have to go in a different direction.

GAME BALLS: Can’t really offer any on offense and the special teams, while they had some really good moments, they also had some not-so-good moments. The defense wasn’t perfect (174 yards rushing allowed), but they more than did their part, holding Cleveland to no offensive touchdowns. Leading the pack was safety Jalen Pitre, with 16 tackles and a key early INT on Watson. Roy Lopez also gets consideration, for he contributed 1/7th of the Texans’ total scoring with a safety.

FORCED TO LISTEN TO JIMMY HASLEN JUSTIFY ALL OF HIS PERSONNEL MOVES ON A REPEAT LOOP WHILE SIPPING REPEATED CUPS OF LAKE ERIE WATER. Kyle Allen. I think Allen was aware that the Texans wore the Blue Color Rush Jerseys...which means he just really sucked, or we are sitting on the biggest match-fixing scandal in American pro sports in over a century. The author of two turnovers directly responsible for 12 Cleveland points, it was a day to forget for Texans QB. On the plus side, Allen can say he was a more productive QB for Cleveland than the guy they spent $220M in guaranteed salary along with three first round picks and six total, as well as any morality claims to obtain. Allen might have to be the real Cleveland MVP. Consideration also given to Pep Hamilton, whose name is thrown out for multiple head coaching jobs while the Texans offense continues to devolve into something unwatchable by the game. Actually, Hamilton can take his place as the Cleveland coordinator of the game, for his actions, along with Allen, tipped the balance of the game in Cleveland’s favor.

With that, we will (gladly) turn the page on this game and gear up for a cross-border battle with the Cowboys of Deep Southern Oklahoma, riding a ferocious defense and a massive wave of confidence. Likely won’t present a massive challenge to the trajectory of the 2022 Texans’ season. Kickoff at Noon Central next Sunday from Dallas.