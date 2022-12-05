Week 14 Opening Odds for Texans at Cowboys

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the last leg of the Houston Texans’ NFC East tour, concluding with their arrival at JerryWorld and the Quadrennial Professional Football Equivalent of the Red River Shootout. North and South. Texas and Oklahoma. So naturally there’s going to be more than a little friendly (and not-so-friendly) wagering going on around this game.

Some of those bets involve ingestion of revolting concoctions, which I may or may not have done to my sister when we were kids, or other more “personal” types of gambling.

Speaking for myself, it would be wrong for me to make that kind of personal bet with my 70-something Dallas Cowboys-loving father, right? Probably.

So I’m going to stick with good ol’ fiat currency for my betting needs and DraftKings Sportsbook for my gambling needs.

And they already have the odds up for Texans/Cowboys and you will be surprised to learn that the Texans are underdogs again! Not only are they underdogs, but this spread might be the largest gulf between the Texans and their opponent all season.

17 points! If it weren’t so sad I’d almost be proud of that!

Are the Texans going to lose? Probably? But you know what? We already humiliated Cowboys fans back in October when the Astros swept the Yankees out of the ALCS. If Yankees fans’ favorite football team wins a regular season game against our Texans, it’s still a good trade to make.

Favored: South Oklahoma Cowboys (-17)

Underdogs: Houston Texans (+17)

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: South Oklahoma Cowboys (-1650)

Moneyline: Houston Texans (+950)

Kickoff is Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:05 p.m. CST