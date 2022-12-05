Monday Night Football Open Thread: Saints at Buccaneers

Welcome one and all to our Monday Night Football open thread. We have such wonders to show you. Of course those wonders are relative depending on if you are a Bucs or Saints fan. If you’re not then we still have wonders to behold. They’re just not quite as...uh...wondery.

But this is still football and there’s still a few weeks left in the season to enjoy. Maybe it’ll be a good game, maybe it won’t, whatever. The important thing is if you have a good time and we’d like to help with that.

So here’s your thread to watch, participate, and enjoy, complete with picks for tonight’s game brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What: Monday Night Football

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL.

When: Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 7:15 p.m. CST

Channel: ESPN/ESPN2 (Manningcast)

For entertainment purposes only.

Please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Enjoy the game, y’all.