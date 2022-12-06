SB Nation Reacts Results: Should Texans Go Back to Davis Mills?

After Houston Texans’ loss to the Cleveland Browns, let’s see how the fans view the team.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, 29 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which is a seven-point decrease from the week before.

Even though 70 percent of fans felt that benching Davis Mills was the right move last week, there appears to be a change of heart among Texans fans. Of those who took the survey, 58 percent believe the team should go back to starting Mills. Kyle Allen hasn’t received much favor among Texans fans, with only 17 percent saying he should start. Even Jeff Driskel, who was once a quarterback and now a practice squad tight end, got 25 percent of the votes.

With the team’s 10th loss of the year on Sunday, fans are growing tired of Lovie Smith. It shows in the survey as 69 percent of fans believe Smith should be fired at season’s end.

The Texans return to the field Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.

