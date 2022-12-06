 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns vs. Texans: Week 13 Snap Counts

Who played the most for the Texans against the Browns?

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Syndication: The Record Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here’s a look at this week’s Houston Texans snap counts against the Cleveland Browns:

Week 13 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Laremy Tunsil T 65 100
Tytus Howard T 65 100
A.J. Cann G 65 100
Kyle Allen QB 65 100
Scott Quessenberry C 65 100
Nico Collins WR 47 72
Dameon Pierce RB 47 72
Teagan Quitoriano TE 46 71
Phillip Dorsett WR 46 71
Chris Moore WR 36 55
Kenyon Green G 36 55
Jordan Akins TE 34 52
Justin McCray C 29 45
Brevin Jordan TE 24 37
Amari Rodgers WR 17 26
Dare Ogunbowale RB 14 22
Troy Hairston FB 7 11
Eno Benjamin RB 4 6
Charlie Heck T 3 5
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Jalen Pitre FS 63 100
Christian Kirksey LB 63 100
Christian Harris LB 63 100
Steven Nelson CB 62 98
Desmond King CB 58 92
Jonathan Owens FS 51 81
Maliek Collins DT 43 68
Tavierre Thomas CB 42 67
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE 36 57
Jerry Hughes DE 35 56
Mario Addison DE 32 51
Roy Lopez DT 30 48
Rasheem Green DE 28 44
Kurt Hinish DT 27 43
Jake Hansen LB 21 33
Michael Dwumfour DT 21 33
M.J. Stewart SS 12 19
Garret Wallow LB 6 10

NOTES:

  • The Texans saw the debut of two recently-acquired skill players on Sunday. In their first game active, running back Eno Benjamin (four snaps) and wide receiver Amari Rodgers (17 snaps) saw their first action with the Texans. Neither recorded any stats in the loss.
  • Free safety Jalen Pitre played in every defensive snap and recorded his first interception since Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. The pick was caught in the end zone and prevented Deshaun Watson from throwing his first touchdown with the Browns. Linebackers Christian Kirksey and Christian Harris also played in every defensive snap during the loss.
  • Rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano saw his largest work load of the season so far against the Browns. The fifth-round pick played in 46 offensive snaps, trailing just wide receiver Nico Collins and running back Dameon Pierce among skill players.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...