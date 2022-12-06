Browns vs. Texans: Week 13 Snap Counts

Here’s a look at this week’s Houston Texans snap counts against the Cleveland Browns:
Week 13 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Laremy Tunsil T
|65
|100
|Tytus Howard T
|65
|100
|A.J. Cann G
|65
|100
|Kyle Allen QB
|65
|100
|Scott Quessenberry C
|65
|100
|Nico Collins WR
|47
|72
|Dameon Pierce RB
|47
|72
|Teagan Quitoriano TE
|46
|71
|Phillip Dorsett WR
|46
|71
|Chris Moore WR
|36
|55
|Kenyon Green G
|36
|55
|Jordan Akins TE
|34
|52
|Justin McCray C
|29
|45
|Brevin Jordan TE
|24
|37
|Amari Rodgers WR
|17
|26
|Dare Ogunbowale RB
|14
|22
|Troy Hairston FB
|7
|11
|Eno Benjamin RB
|4
|6
|Charlie Heck T
|3
|5
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Jalen Pitre FS
|63
|100
|Christian Kirksey LB
|63
|100
|Christian Harris LB
|63
|100
|Steven Nelson CB
|62
|98
|Desmond King CB
|58
|92
|Jonathan Owens FS
|51
|81
|Maliek Collins DT
|43
|68
|Tavierre Thomas CB
|42
|67
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE
|36
|57
|Jerry Hughes DE
|35
|56
|Mario Addison DE
|32
|51
|Roy Lopez DT
|30
|48
|Rasheem Green DE
|28
|44
|Kurt Hinish DT
|27
|43
|Jake Hansen LB
|21
|33
|Michael Dwumfour DT
|21
|33
|M.J. Stewart SS
|12
|19
|Garret Wallow LB
|6
|10
NOTES:
- The Texans saw the debut of two recently-acquired skill players on Sunday. In their first game active, running back Eno Benjamin (four snaps) and wide receiver Amari Rodgers (17 snaps) saw their first action with the Texans. Neither recorded any stats in the loss.
- Free safety Jalen Pitre played in every defensive snap and recorded his first interception since Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. The pick was caught in the end zone and prevented Deshaun Watson from throwing his first touchdown with the Browns. Linebackers Christian Kirksey and Christian Harris also played in every defensive snap during the loss.
- Rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano saw his largest work load of the season so far against the Browns. The fifth-round pick played in 46 offensive snaps, trailing just wide receiver Nico Collins and running back Dameon Pierce among skill players.
Loading comments...