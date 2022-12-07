 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans Reacts Survey: Week 14

By Kyle Thele
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Texans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...