Texans vs. Cowboys Injury Report: Standout Cornerback Still Not Practicing

The Houston Texans started off strong against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday but lost due to the offense not being able to get anything going all day.

The Texans will be playing the Cowboys in Dallas this weekend.

Here is a look at Wednesday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

DE Mario Addison (Knee)

DT Maliek Collins (Rest)

WR Nico Collins (Foot)

WR Brandin Cooks (Calf)

FB Troy Hairston (Ribs)

DT Kurt Hinish (Shoulder)

DE Jerry Hughes (Rest)

Derek Stingley Jr.(Hamstring / Illness)

Limited Participation:

Ka’imi Fairbairn (Right Groin)

Full Participation:

LB Garret Wallow (Ankle)

The Texans have a pretty lengthy group on Wednesday’s injury report. It is not a good sign to see rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr not practicing, along with wide receivers Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks. We will have a better idea on the status of this group on Thursday.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.