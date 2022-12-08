Battle Red Blog’s Week 14 Power Rankings

Another week, another bad game from the Houston Texans. This one was special, though, since it held the return of former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in its wake.

Was this to be a public reckoning against Watson, a revenge game with real-world infamy, or a spectacle of high emotions of any sort? While Houston did it’s job to keep it mildly interesting for almost three quarters of a football game, any kind of high emotions or “vengeance”, whether on the football field directed at Watson or off the field, was quickly snuffed out by horrible play.

Kyle Allen had a QBR of 3 and a -.41 EPA/dropback today against the Browns — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 5, 2022

Kyle Allen fumbles at his own goal line and Denzel Ward picks it up and scores a TD pic.twitter.com/3SghYvxOZK — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) December 4, 2022

Despite an admirable performance from Houston to keep a rusty Deshaun Watson…rusty…and keep a cap on Nick Chubb for awhile, Kyle Allen and the new and improved Houston offense couldn’t muster a single touchdown until garbage time in the final minutes. In fact, before the Houston offense could muster more than a couple field goals - one significantly aided by a Cleveland turnover - they were responsible for two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), a fumble returned for a touchdown, sports punts (one returned for a touchdown), and a turnover on downs at the Cleveland Browns one-yard line.

After all of this and the disgusting loss to Miami the week before, I guess Houston has already seen enough of the Kyle Allen since they just announced the return of Davis Mills to the starting lineup:

Just like that, in the middle of writing this article, the Kyle Allen experiment is over in Houston. In two games, Kyle Allen amassed 416 yards at a 59% completion percentage, two touchdowns, four interceptions, 5.3 yards per attempt, and a passer rating of 60.6. This offense has no effective passer to turn to in order to get anything going through the air, and the quick turnaround from benching to starting Davis Mills is evidence of that.

Maybe, by some miracle, Houston can recapture the late-season Davis Mills magic that he grasped after recapturing the starting job in his rookie season. But, against a defense as dangerous as the Cowboys, you almost fear what an offense flip-flopping between mediocre quarterbacks will end up being responsible for come Sunday.

Here’s my personal power rankings entering week 14 of the 2022 NFL season:

On Sunday, the Texans travel to Dallas to become the second AFC South team to get an ugly beating from the Cowboys. Davis Mills has been excessively poor at throwing the ball downfield, but with how quickly this Dallas offense will score, he’ll have to go bombs away from the onset in order to give his team any chance. There’s been moments where Mills has been able to succeed in downfield passing, maybe after a couple weeks on the bench, he’ll be more willing to take chances. See you then!