Thursday Night Football Open Thread - Raiders at Rams

Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime

Radio: ESPN Radio 97.5 FM

If there’s anything America loves, other than Houston Texans football, it is, of course, a primetime matchup of two sub-.500 teams. The Las Vegas Raiders, fresh off of their home ::checks notes:: win against the Los Angeles Chargers, find themselves in Los Angeles, playing another Los Angeles-based team, this time the Los Angeles Rams (but you probably already knew that because there’s only two teams in LA and deductive reasoning is a thing).

So this week is a battle of the southwest, California and Nevada, in a game that promises to be so ugly that only their mothers would love it.

Am...am I supposed to be hyping up these games? I don’t recall that being in my contract. Besides, there’s only so much hype one can generate for this game before people stop taking you seriously.

Whatever, watch this game for ironic purposes; AND GAMBLING PURPOSES TOO!

Before I go, here are my can’t miss (liar) picks for tonight’s game. Bet on them...if you dare!

These picks brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

For entertainment purposes only.

Please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Enjoy the game, or something, y’all.