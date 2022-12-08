Texans vs. Cowboys Injury Report: Leading Receivers Still Not Practicing

The Houston Texans started off strong against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday but lost due to the offense not being able to get anything going all day.

The Texans will be playing the Cowboys in Dallas this weekend.

Here is a look at Wednesday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

WR Nico Collins (Foot)

WR Brandin Cooks (Calf)

FB Troy Hairston (Ribs)

DT Kurt Hinish (Shoulder)

CB Derek Stingley Jr.(Hamstring / Illness)

Limited Participation:

Ka’imi Fairbairn (Groin)

Full Participation:

LB Garret Wallow (Ankle)

DE Mario Addison (Knee)

The Houston Texans could be without their top two receivers in Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, along with their top cornerback in Derek Stingley Jr. It could be a very rough game in Dallas this weekend.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.