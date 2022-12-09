From the “running out of ways to say Houston’s going to lose badly” file: Get ready for more pain.

The Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the better teams in the NFL.

The Houston Texans are currently the worst team in the NFL.

If there was a way to just forfeit this one, and the following week vs the Kansas City Chiefs, it might go better for the Texans than actually playing the games.

Any given Sunday.

Unless your team is run by Lovie Smith with an offense called by Pep Hamilton in the 3rd year of the 21st Century Tankathon.

Then, it’s more like every given Sunday. As in, expect a loss on every given Sunday.

The Texans announced yesterday struggling second year quarterback Davis Mills will return to the starting role.

The Cowboys are currently second in the league in passing yards given up by the defense.

They’re sixth in passing touchdowns against and second in first downs surrendered through the air.

Nothing about Davis Mills 2022 performance gives hope he will reverse any of those trends.

The Cowboys are 13th in ground yards given up and third in rushing touchdowns surrendered.

Maybe, just maybe, Dameon Pierce could have a good day. But, not if the Cowboys only need to stack the box every run down because they know Davis Mills isn’t a threat.

Yep, none of this bodes well for Houston Texans fans... might as well find something more personally satisfying to do on Sunday, like mow the lawn...

Quick Hits: Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

Cowboys lead all-time series, 3-2

STREAKS: Cowboys have won 3 of last 4

LAST GAME: 10/7/18: Cowboys 16 at Texans 19 (OT)

LAST GAME AT SITE: 10/5/14: Cowboys 20, Texans 17 (OT)

Houston Texans Stats

QB DAVIS MILLS had 1st-career rush TD in week 11. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with 300+ pass yards & TD pass.

RB DAMEON PIERCE had 95 scrimmage yards (73 rush, 22 rec.) last week, his 7th game with 90+ scrimmage yards this season, most among rookies. Has 100+ scrimmage yards in 4 of his past 5 on road. Leads rookies with 1,026 scrimmage yards & 861 rush yards & is 4th Hou. rookie ever with 1,000+ scrimmage yards.

WR BRANDIN COOKS aims for his 3rd in row with 55+ rec. yards. Has 4+ catches in 5 of 6 road games this season. Is 1 of 4 in NFL (Mike Evans, DeAndre Hopkins & Travis Kelce) with 500+ rec. yards in each of past 9 seasons.

WR NICO COLLINS had TD catch last week. Aims for 3rd in row on road with 5+ catches.

TE JORDAN AKINS aims for his 4th in row on road with 60+ rec. yards.

TE BREVIN JORDAN tied for team lead with season-high 46 rec. yards last week.

S JALEN PITRE led team with career-high 16 tackles & had 3rd-career INT in Week 13,

Most tackles by rookie in single game this season. Is 3rd rookie since 2000 & is 1 of 2 in NFL in 2022 (Roquan Smith) with 15+ tackles & INT in single game. Aims for 7th in row with 5+ tackles & 3rd in row with PD. Ranks 2nd among rookies with 92 tackles.

CB DESMOND KING had 1st FR of season last week. Aims for 4th in row with 5+ tackles. Had 90-yard INT-TD in only career game vs. Dal. (11/23/17 w/ LAC).

LB CHRISTIAN KIRKSEY aims for 6th in row with 7+ tackles & 4th in row with TFL. Had 9 tackles & TFL in only career game vs. Dal. (11/6/16 w/ Cle.).

Dallas Cowboys Stats

QB DAK PRESCOTT had 3 TD passes vs. INT for 100.7 rating last week. Has 250+ pass yards in 4 of his past 5 starts. Aims for his 4th in row at home & 6th in row overall with 2+ TD passes.

RB EZEKIEL ELLIOTT had 8th rush TD of season in Week 13. Is only player with 8+ TDs in each of past 7 seasons & is 5th player ever with 8+ TDs in each of his 1st 7 career seasons. Aims for his 3rd in row with 90+ scrimmage yards & 6th in row with rush TD.

RB TONY POLLARD had 106 scrimmage yards (91 rush, 15 rec.) & 2 rush TDs in Week 13 & has career highs in scrimmage yards (1,1111) & scrimmage TDs (10) in 2022. Leads all RBs with 5.76 yards per rush att. in 2022 (min. 125 atts.).

WR CEEDEE LAMB had 6th rec. TD of season last week. Is 1 of 4 (Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill & Justin Jefferson) with 10+ games (10) of 5+ receptions in 2022. Needs 26 scrimmage yards for his 3rd-straight 1,000-yard season.

WR MICHAEL GALLUP had 2 rec. TDs in Week 13, his 3rd-career game with 2+ rec. TDs.

LB MICAH PARSONS has 10 career games with 2+ sacks, most by player in 1st 2 seasons since 1982. Needs 1 sack to become 3rd player since 1982 (Aldon Smith &

HOFer Reggie White) with 13+ sacks in each of 1st 2 seasons.

DE DORANCE ARMSTRONG has sack in 2 of his past 3.

CB TREVON DIGGS ranks 3rd in NFL with 13 PD.

CB DARON BLAND (rookie) had 1st-career game with 2 INTs in Week 13.

S DONOVAN WILSON had 8 tackles & career-high 4th sack of season last week, tied

Most among DBs in 2022.

S MALIK HOOKER had 2nd INT of season & 1st-career FR-TD in Week 13.

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys Prediction

Like Clubber Lang said oh so long ago, the prediction for this one: Pain

Houston Texans 11

Dallas Cowboys 31