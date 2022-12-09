Texans vs. Cowboys Final Injury Report: Three Starters Ruled OUT

The Houston Texans started off strong against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday but lost due to the offense not being able to get anything going all day.

The Texans will be playing the Cowboys in Dallas this weekend.

Here is a look at Friday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

WR Brandin Cooks (Calf) OUT

WR Nico Collins (Foot) OUT

CB Derek Stingley Jr (Hamstring / Illness) OUT

DT Kurt Hinish (Shoulder) OUT

Limited Participation:

FB Troy Hairston (Chest) Questionable

Full Participation:

LG Justin McCray (Hamstring) Questionable

The Texans will be down three important starters in wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, along with rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr on Sunday in Dallas.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.