Houston Texans Coaching News: Brian Flores, Kevin O’Connell Complete Second Interviews

The Houston Texans continue their march to find a new head coach. The Chicago Bears found Matt Eberflus, the New York Giants found Brian Daboll, the Las Vegas Raiders found Josh McDaniels, and the Denver Broncos found Nathaniel Hackett. The Texans are sitting back, along with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints, to find their next head coach.

Brian Flores and Kevin O’Connell, along with Jonathan Gannon, have been linked to numerous teams, including the Houston Texans. Gannon arrived in Houston last weekend to complete a second interview. Josh McCown has also spoken with the Texans twice. And now the Texans have completed second interviews with Brian Flores and Kevin O’Connell to try as they try to land try to land their next head coach.

Texans have completed in-person interviews in Houston with Brian Flores, Jonathan Gannon and Josh McCown — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 31, 2022

Flores is a former New England Patriots defensive coordinator who helped the Miami Dolphins rebuild but never broke through to the postseason. Miami’s late season run in 2021 wasn’t enough to supersede the in-house fighting over their quarterback situation. O’Connell is the newest fruit bursting from the Sean McVay coaching tree. The former Patriots quarterback is Los Angeles’ offensive coordinator and the first offensive coordinator McVay has had since he became the Rams’ head coach. Zac Taylor was McVay’s quarterback’s coach before he took the big job in Cincinnati.

Both Flores and O’Connell are legitimate NFL head coaches. Either one would be a welcome addition to Houston. Maybe we are a few days from finally getting an answer on who will fill David Culley’s enormous shoes.