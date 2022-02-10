Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith is Already Making Phone Calls

Apparently, someone at NRG thought the best use of new head coach Lovie Smith’s time was to make calls to fans yesterday.

First day on the job and caught his first W recruiting new Season Ticket Members to the #Texans fam. pic.twitter.com/O7HUJ2I16G — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 10, 2022

In all the things a head coach has to do in a day, even during the off-season, this doesn’t seem like it ranks all that high on the priority list.

In fact, if Jack Easterby hadn’t wormed his way to #2 on the Most Hated People In Houston Sports History, the Texans wouldn’t need to resort to this sort of thing to up their ticket sales.

Now, whoever was on the receiving end of that call probably really appreciated it. I mean, it’s not every day you get to have a conversation with the head ball coach. And, Lovie seems like a great guy. Certainly a cool moment in someone’s life. And who knows, that person could be seriously going through it right now and Lovie’s call really turned their day around.

It just seems like a head coach of a team with this much work to do has more things on his task list that would take priority over what amounts to a publicity stunt. Save that sort of thing for the players and the director of player engagement.

If only Houston had a star wide receiver, current or retired... or defensive lineman... or quarterback who could do this sort of promotion... or a director of player engagement...

Oh wait, that's right, Easterby helped trade away DeAndre Hopkins, pissed off Andre Johnson, alienated DeShaun Watson and cultivated a culture that made J.J. Watt ask to take his ball and go home. And, while all that was going on, he got J.J. Moses and Amy Palcic fired, too.

In the context of all the things, it would appear Lovie Smith is the most famous member of the current Houston Texans. Hopefully he can focus on what head coaches do, and not have to spend any more time undoing what team culture gurus turned executive VPs shouldn't.

But, it is what it is and so, work with what you have...