Houston Texans Coaching News: Lovie Smith Won’t Hire Defensive Coordinator, Ben McDaniels Promoted

During his introductory press conference, Lovie Smith said that he will run the defense and call plays on that side of the ball, effectively naming himself defensive coordinator. Despite this, the collective was shocked to hear that Smith will not hire a defensive coordinator. It’s Smith’s team. He runs the defense. He calls the plays. Get ready for more spot-dropping Cover Two and inside routes beating Cover Three in September. The ‘wound up being a really good thing’ in this tweet killed me.

With Lovie Smith planning to run Texans defense and not hire a defensive coordinator, as he indicated during press conference, not unprecedented. Reminiscent of when Wade Phillips ran the Dallas Cowboys defense as their head coach. Wound up being a really good thing. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 10, 2022

Houston is also promoting assistant wide receivers coach Ben McDaniels to wide receiver coach position and passing game coordinator. He will work at developing Nico Collins and aiding Pep Hamilton as needed in the passing game.

Yes, Ben is Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels’ brother. The threads always find their way back to New England somehow.

Ben McDaniels signed a three-year contract with Texans, per a league source to become their passing game coordinator and receivers coach https://t.co/9Phn710tyu — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 10, 2022

The Texans continue to build out their staff as the the Lovie Smith era gets underway. We’ll still be here, reporting the newest developments as they come in.