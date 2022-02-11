 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans Coaching News: Lovie Smith Won’t Hire Defensive Coordinator, Ben McDaniels Promoted

One is news. The other isn’t.

By Matt Weston
NFL: OCT 31 Rams at Texans Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

During his introductory press conference, Lovie Smith said that he will run the defense and call plays on that side of the ball, effectively naming himself defensive coordinator. Despite this, the collective was shocked to hear that Smith will not hire a defensive coordinator. It’s Smith’s team. He runs the defense. He calls the plays. Get ready for more spot-dropping Cover Two and inside routes beating Cover Three in September. The ‘wound up being a really good thing’ in this tweet killed me.

Houston is also promoting assistant wide receivers coach Ben McDaniels to wide receiver coach position and passing game coordinator. He will work at developing Nico Collins and aiding Pep Hamilton as needed in the passing game.

Yes, Ben is Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels’ brother. The threads always find their way back to New England somehow.

The Texans continue to build out their staff as the the Lovie Smith era gets underway. We’ll still be here, reporting the newest developments as they come in.

