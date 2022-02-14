Former Texan Vernon Hargreaves Celebration Flagged for Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty in Super Bowl

“He may be inactive for a while after this scene.” Al Michael’s comically ominous quip towards the former Houston Texans’ cornerback Vernon Hargreaves after his celebration caused a penalty during the Super Bowl.

Every player dreams of making an impact during the Super Bowl. For some, it’s throwing the game-winning pass or making an interception to change the tide of the game. For Vernon Hargreaves, who was cut by the Texans in November, signed by the Bengals, and was inactive for yesterday’s Super Bowl, it was causing a taunting penalty in the end zone after Jessie Bates III picked off Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford in the second quarter.

Hargreaves left the last game of the season against the Browns with an ankle injury and didn’t play at all in the playoffs, something he has in common with his former team. The former 11th overall pick, Hargreaves’ actions while inactive during the celebration caused a firestorm of social media commentary and opinions to ensue:

Vernon Hargreaves III is inactive for the Super Bowl but was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty celebrating after a Bengals INT. pic.twitter.com/qNJGJ4z0uo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2022

Here’s a good look at Hargreaves’ infraction:

Vernon Hargreaves coming off the bench in white socks with flip flops to celebrate with the Bengals, it’s the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/uNcKPcw2Ep — The NBA Expert (@RealNBAExpert) February 14, 2022

Houston media took its moment, like every non-sensical influencer at the game in LA did, to shine some light on itself too:

Former Texans DB Vernon Hargreaves https://t.co/rAnQtVI6jb — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) February 14, 2022

In his defense, there’s been countless defensive celebrations in the end zone where players, hell sometimes the entire defense piles into the end zone to take an over-dramatized picture of them posting up with the players who actually made the play. He wasn’t the first player not active in the play to ever celebrate with the players on the field, but he may very well be the last.

Every head coach in the offseason is going to say “don’t be THAT guy. Don’t potentially cost everyone the Super Bowl because you want to celebrate”.

Hargreaves III penalty pushed the Bengals back to the 10 yard line, instead of the 20, for their game tying drive attempt. Ultimately, Hargreaves actions were innocuous as Joe Burrow completed a couple passes and the Bengals’ defense limited the Rams ability to get into field goal range. If the Rams were able to put any points on the board before the end of the half, Hargreaves would of had a harder time than he already did.

Tough scene for Hargreaves and hopefully he can return to action next season with the Bengals because they definitely have needs at the corner position after that game.