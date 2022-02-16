2022 NFL Draft: What Should Houston Do With The Third Overall Pick?

Now that the 2021 NFL season is officially in the books, the offseason is in full swing. The three big events—the NFL Scouting Combine, free agency, and the NFL Draft—are coming soon, but not soon enough. With the LA Rams holding the newest Super Bowl trophy, the draft order is set, pending any trades that are sure to come.
2022 NFL Draft Order:
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 3-14
- Detroit Lions: 3-13-1
- Houston Texans: 4-13
- New York Jets: 4-13
- New York Giants: 4-13
- Carolina Panthers: 5-12
- New York Giants(via Bears)
- Atlanta Falcons: 7-10
- Denver Broncos: 7-10
- New York Jets (via Seahawks)
- Washington Football Team: 7-10
- Minnesota Vikings: 8-9
- Cleveland Browns: 8-9
- Baltimore Ravens: 8-9
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Dolphins)
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Colts)
- Los Angeles Chargers: 9-8
- New Orleans Saints: 9-8
- Philadelphia Eagles: 9-8
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 9-7-1
- New England Patriots: 10-7
- Las Vegas Raiders: 10-7
- Arizona Cardinals: 11-6
- Dallas Cowboys: 12-5
- Buffalo Bills: 11-6
- Tennessee Titans: 12-5
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 13-4
- Green Bay Packers: 13-4
- Miami Dolphins (via 49ers)
- Kansas City Chiefs: 12-5
- Cincinnati Bengals: 10-7
- Detroit Lions (via Rams)
If the Jacksonville Jaguars have any sense at all, they’ll look to bolster their offensive line and protect phenom second-year passer Trevor Lawrence. Or they could do something else and get him RGIII’ed, thus robbing football fans of yet another great career.
The Detroit Lions could draft just about any position and it wouldn’t matter since they’ve just begun the 65th year of their rebuild and they’ve shown historic levels of patience with the process. No need to hurry and grab a true game-changer. It was awfully thoughtful of them to let Matthew Stafford go win a Lombardi Trophy. Good on ya, Lions!
Then we have your Houston Texans.
That brings us to the question: What would you do if you were Nick Caserio?
Poll
What should Nick Caserio do with the third overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft?
-
32%
Take Aidan Hutchinson, if available.
-
46%
Trade back for more picks.
-
1%
Trade up for Aidan Hutchinson.
-
14%
Listen to McEasterby and screw it all up.
-
5%
Something else... (detail in the Comments).
