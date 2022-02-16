2022 NFL Draft: What Should Houston Do With The Third Overall Pick?

Now that the 2021 NFL season is officially in the books, the offseason is in full swing. The three big events—the NFL Scouting Combine, free agency, and the NFL Draft—are coming soon, but not soon enough. With the LA Rams holding the newest Super Bowl trophy, the draft order is set, pending any trades that are sure to come.

If the Jacksonville Jaguars have any sense at all, they’ll look to bolster their offensive line and protect phenom second-year passer Trevor Lawrence. Or they could do something else and get him RGIII’ed, thus robbing football fans of yet another great career.

The Detroit Lions could draft just about any position and it wouldn’t matter since they’ve just begun the 65th year of their rebuild and they’ve shown historic levels of patience with the process. No need to hurry and grab a true game-changer. It was awfully thoughtful of them to let Matthew Stafford go win a Lombardi Trophy. Good on ya, Lions!

Then we have your Houston Texans.

That brings us to the question: What would you do if you were Nick Caserio?