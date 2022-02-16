Deshaun Watson Rumors: Vikings, Buccaneers “On [Watson’s] Radar”

More than a year ago, Deshaun Watson requested a trade after the world stopped so the Houston Texans could finally hire Nick Caserio this time. He assumed he would be moved swiftly, likely before the 2021 NFL Draft. Then the sexual assault allegations came out. After coming close to acquiring him at the trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins no longer want Watson, and the New York Giants remain disinterested despite appearing to be a match on paper. It’s a year later. Watson is still on Houston’s roster, and this situation still is murky and muddy.

Watson is now set to head to court. The depositions have begun, but Watson cannot be deposed before Feb. 22nd. With pending lawsuits, teams refuse to offer market value, Watson is currently stuck. We may live in a world where Watson would actually have to play for the Texans again to improve his trade value enough to finally get traded. Yes, anything is within the realm of possibilities.

That said, ESPN”s Jeremy Fowler published a piece that contains the newest Watson rumors that came up during Super Bowl week. Watson is apparently evaluating possible places he’d like to play. The Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are allegedly “on his radar.”

Regardless of the current situation, I still expect Watson will be traded before the 2022 NFL Draft. Even if it means Watson having to rescind his no-trade clause to go somewhere he never imagined playing. I mean, Kawhi Leonard once played for the Toronto Raptors.

Watson could end up in Minnesota. Strange things have happened, and stranger things are still to come.