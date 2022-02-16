2022 NFL Mock Draft: The Houston Texans Select...

All eyes have shifted to the 2022 NFL offseason. First comes free agency, next comes the NFL Draft, and with it possible cuts, and most importantly, NFL Mock Drafts.

Todd McShay recently published his newest mock draft. He has the Houston Texans selecting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton:

3. Houston Texans Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame The Texans can go a lot of different ways here. Do they take NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu? I thought about it, because they allowed 40 sacks in 2021 (tied for 11th most), but Laremy Tunsil is still locking down the left tackle spot, and there are other holes. One of them is edge rush, where they still haven’t replaced J.J. Watt and have struggled to get to the quarterback. Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux could make sense. But in the end, I gave Houston the third-best player on my board in Hamilton. Houston’s secondary has been abysmal — it gave up 8.0 yards allowed per pass (tied for last) — and Justin Reid is a free agent. Hamilton is a unique talent with an incredible combination of size, speed, strength and ball skills. GM Nick Caserio needs foundational stars in this Texans rebuild, and Hamilton has the versatility to impact multiple areas of new coach Lovie Smith’s defense. He’d be the sixth defensive back taken in the top three since 1967, with Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (2020) being the most recent.

The Texans shoudn’t make decisions based on Lovie Smith’s scheme. His defense is won through the front seven, not the secondary. If Houston wants a safety who can play a variety of coverage roles, fit the run, and come down to play nickel linebacker, Hamilton is their guy. He can unlock a wide variety of coverages for the future and help Lovie Smith continue to not spot drop Cover Two on every play.

What do you think? Are you all in on Hamilton at third overall?