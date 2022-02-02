A Look at the Houston Texans Offseason Capital

The 2021 NFL season is far from over. The final game has yet to be played. The Super Bowl will feature the Cincinatti Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, while the other 30 teams dream of their chance to fly into the sun just like them. While those two prepare for the BIGGEST game, the rest are preparing for free agency to open, and are continuing their scouting process in preparation of the 2022 NFL Draft.

ESPN recently ranked each team by resource capital entering the 2022 NFL Offseason. Your Houston Texans rank sixth. This is what they had to say:

6. Houston Texans Draft capital AV sum: 118.8 First-round pick: No. 3 Current cap space: $20.7 million The Texans have the No. 3 overall pick and should have an extra selection in the third round after trading cornerback Bradley Roby to the Saints. The biggest question for the Texans is whether they will gain any additional 2022 assets by trading quarterback Deshaun Watson, a move that could elevate them to the top of this list. Watson is a top-tier QB and requested a trade, but he has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior in 22 active lawsuits.

The Texans have their first round pick after losing it the last two seasons thanks to Laremy Tunsil. They have a Tunsil trade, and a Deshaun Watson trade in their pocket, to increase their draft capital. Houston could, and should have four selections in the top 50 this year. Their cap space is limited by the restructures Nick Caserio made last season. This year should be another year of austerity, before being able to really let it fly in 2023. Get ready for more one-year contracts.

Unlike last year when the Texans had a relatively boring offseason, this season the Texans have draft capital, trades to make, and a little more cap flexibility. It should be an offseason unlike any other.