Deshaun Watson To Conduct Special Hearing Today

Today plans to be a pivotal moment in the Deshaun Watson saga as he is expected to be in front of court. According to ABC13, The 22 plaintiff’s attorney Tony Buzbee confirm that “A hearing has been scheduled for Monday afternoon in the Deshaun Watson trial”. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network later took to Twitter to confirm:

Court records show and a Harris County District Court clerk said motion is set for Monday requesting that Deshaun Watson's scheduled deposition for this week be pushed back to later date. Why? Not all 22 complainants have been deposed, per source, which was original plan: @PFN365 https://t.co/VdoQKCV0LG — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 21, 2022

With the next NFL calendar year approaching, Watson’s timetable to resolve his current lawsuits and outstanding civil cases begins to shrink. Logistically, Watson will want all 22 women to be deposed before he himself is deposed. If he’s deposed and gives a statement, he will be under oath and any lie could be used against him in a court of law (i.e, this is what in part got Bill Clinton impeached 24 years ago).

Additionally, Watson knows if he can settle in the next few weeks, he’ll have enough time for the Texans to shop him before the NFL Draft in late April. That would be advantageous for Watson’s intention to play football in 2022, as he remains resolute to not play with Texans again Conversely, the Texans will be inclined to trade him for picks in the upcoming draft. They’d also prefer to avoid another year of Watson holding out, paying him $40 million this year, and him taking up a roster spot again.

While much has yet to be decided in this case and a true conclusion does not appear to be any closer to taking place, Monday plans to be a barometer for the future affairs and timeline in the Deshaun Watson allegations.