Houston Texans Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

There is a timeline, an order, for how things must take place in order to build a football team. The head coach has to be hired. Then the coaching staff is built out. Then decisions are made about impending free agents and other players on the roster. Then free agency, then the NFL Draft, then undrafted rookie free agents, and then other players are signed as we crawl through our swampy summer.

The Houston Texans have checked off two of these boxes. They fired David Culley and replaced him with Lovie Smith. Now they have built out their coaching staff for the 2022 NFL season.

2022 Houston Texans Coaching Staff Name Title Name Title Lovie Smith Head Coach Pep Hamilton Offensive Coordinator Frank Ross Special Teams Coordinator Sean Baker Assistant Special Teams Danny Barrett Running Backs Tim Berbenich Tight Ends Ben Bolling Defensive Assistant Jacques Cesaire Defensive Line Joe Danna Safeties Ilir Emini Defensive Assistant / Nickels Dele Harding Defensive Assistant Hal Hunter Assistant Offensive Line Kenyon Jackson Assistant Defensive Line Ben McDaniels Wide Receivers / Pass Game Coordinator DeNarius McGhee Offensive Assistant Robbie Picazo Offensive Assistant Miles Smith Linebackers Dino Vasso Cornerbacks George Warhop Offensive Line Ted White Offensive Assistant / Quarterbacks

The big news has already taken place. Smith will be the defensive coordinator in addition to the head coach because he loves calling plays. Pep Hamilton has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Other coaches have already left for Nashville. Smith has added new coaches he and Hamilton worked with before.

Now it’s official and complete. Nice and concise.

The next step? Cutting players and re-signing or declining to re-sign unrestricted free agents.