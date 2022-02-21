 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

Here’s to those who will coach the 2022 Houston football team.

By Matt Weston
Los Angeles Rams v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

There is a timeline, an order, for how things must take place in order to build a football team. The head coach has to be hired. Then the coaching staff is built out. Then decisions are made about impending free agents and other players on the roster. Then free agency, then the NFL Draft, then undrafted rookie free agents, and then other players are signed as we crawl through our swampy summer.

The Houston Texans have checked off two of these boxes. They fired David Culley and replaced him with Lovie Smith. Now they have built out their coaching staff for the 2022 NFL season.

2022 Houston Texans Coaching Staff

Name Title
Lovie Smith Head Coach
Pep Hamilton Offensive Coordinator
Frank Ross Special Teams Coordinator
Sean Baker Assistant Special Teams
Danny Barrett Running Backs
Tim Berbenich Tight Ends
Ben Bolling Defensive Assistant
Jacques Cesaire Defensive Line
Joe Danna Safeties
Ilir Emini Defensive Assistant / Nickels
Dele Harding Defensive Assistant
Hal Hunter Assistant Offensive Line
Kenyon Jackson Assistant Defensive Line
Ben McDaniels Wide Receivers / Pass Game Coordinator
DeNarius McGhee Offensive Assistant
Robbie Picazo Offensive Assistant
Miles Smith Linebackers
Dino Vasso Cornerbacks
George Warhop Offensive Line
Ted White Offensive Assistant / Quarterbacks

Texans Pup has put together a wooftacular slideshow showing off the coaching staff:

The big news has already taken place. Smith will be the defensive coordinator in addition to the head coach because he loves calling plays. Pep Hamilton has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Other coaches have already left for Nashville. Smith has added new coaches he and Hamilton worked with before.

Now it’s official and complete. Nice and concise.

The next step? Cutting players and re-signing or declining to re-sign unrestricted free agents.

