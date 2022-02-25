2022 NFL Mock Draft: The Houston Texans Select...

February is the most fetid month, and soon it is coming to an end. Bringing back longer days, bright light, and flowers the color of Luby’s desert aisle. With the end of our worst month, also comes the NFL combine next week, where young men will be in their tight shirts and panties, running and jumping for older men, to prove they should be given millions of dollars right out of college.

The Houston Texans have multiple options at third overall. They can pray one of the top pass rushers falls to them, bolster the tackle position after trading Laremy Tunsil, take a swiss army knife in Kyle Hamilton, or trade down to bolster their draft capital. This week is another mock draft, and this one is coming from Austin Gayle from Pro Football Focus. He has the Texans selecting:

3. Houston Texans: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State Big Board Rank: 6 At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Ekwonu has guard-tackle versatility but earned a legitimate shot to start his NFL career at offensive tackle after his spectacular 2021 campaign at left tackle with the Wolfpack. He earned a 91.6 overall grade and 93.8 run-blocking grade across more than 800 offensive snaps this season, the latter of which ranks sixth among all single-season marks for Power Five tackles since 2014. He’s a true road-grader in the run game with improved polish and footwork in pass protection. A player with his skill set shouldn’t fall past the first 10 picks in the draft.

In the second round, he has the Houston Texans grabbing a wide receiver:

Ekwonu has been described a lot like Mekhi Becton, but without the elephantine frame, but hopefully the better work ethic. Houston can take another tackle they can move to guard. This is also based on the two best pass rushers dropping off the board immediately. Following this Houston adds another young pass catchers, at a position where they have one singular good player in Brandin Cooks.

What do you think of this draft class?