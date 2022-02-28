2022 NFL Combine: Schedule & How To Watch

First it’s the collegiate career, then announcing eligibility for the NFL Draft, then the Senior Bowl, then the NFL Combine, then Pro Days, and then the 2022 NFL Draft.

A vital portion of the path to the draft is taking place this week. Players and coaches will head to Indianapolis to watch prospective players have their measurements taken, participate in field drills, run and jump and lift, and interview with teams who are interested to them.

The event has changed from a team-only invitation to one anyone can attend and view. With online scouts and general managers wanting to see more from this event, close to full access of it for fans has followed. The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will kick off this week. Here’s the schedule and how to watch this year’s event:

What: 2022 NFL Combine

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)

When: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends from 3 p.m. CST to 10 p.m. CST on March 3rd.

Running backs, Offensive Linemen and Special Teams from 3 pm. CST to 9 p.m. CST on March 4th.

Defensive Linemen and Linebackers from 3 p.m. CST to 8 p.m. CST on March 5th.

Defensive Backs from 1 p.m. CST to 6 p.m. CST on March 6th.

How: NFL Network

Battle Red Blog will also have open threads throughout the week so you can watch and follow along with fellow Texans fans here.