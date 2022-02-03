Report: Josh McCown, Brian Flores, Jonathan Gannon Finalists For Texans Head Coaching Vacancy

After a month of interviewing the likes of Hines Ward, Joe Lombardi, Kevin O’Connell, and completing a second round of interviews, the Texans are left with three candidates to fill their head coaching vacancy. The Texans have trimmed their list down to Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, former quarterback without any NFL coaching experience Josh McCown, and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Texans' finalists for head coaching vacancy includes Jonathan Gannon, Josh McCown and Brian Flores as detailed process continues, according to league sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 3, 2022

Most Texans fans seem to feel the same way about this as every one else. They’d love Flores, be fine with Gannon after hearing about how well his interviews have gone, and lose their absolute minds if McCown is hired but would quickly come around to it after he gave his initial press conference and talked about how excited he is for the opportunity. Daddy loves you lots.

It seems like the end is coming. The Texans should have their next head coach and the second one hired by Nick Caserio. Whether it’s Gannon, Flores, or McCown, the paint is starting to dry.