2022 Houston Texans Coaching Staff: Let’s See the Plan

When an NFL team hires a new head coach, they not only need to understand how that applicant will fit with the current organization, but what scheme they will bring, and who they will hire to carry it out.

It’s hard to imagine David Culley bringing in top flight offensive and defensive coordinators, which is likely why Tim Kelly and Lovie Smith were essentially given the 2021 nod by Nick Caserio, independent of Culley’s hiring.

Now, with Brian Flores, Jonathan Gannon and Ryan Fitzpatrick Josh McCown as the reported finalists for the current open head coaching role, Caserio apparently opened up the staffing chart and let the candidates cast their vision.

Additionally I’m told that the #Texans spent the last 48hrs or so thoroughly vetting the staffing plans for each of their finalists to ascertain viability, availability & fit. The outcome of that review is very important to this process, as is alignment, per league source. 2/3 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 3, 2022

Most new head coaches bring in coordinators and assistants they know and trust to fill out their staff. Just what that means for Lovie Smith with any of these candidates remains to be seen.

Brian Flores has been down this road before, as the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Flores built and ran an entire coaching staff successfully for three seasons.

Jonathan Gannon, the current defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, considered a boom or bust candidate, is going through this process for the first time.

Josh McCown is, well, sorely unqualified...

Hopefully this means Houston will announce a decision soon. And, hopefully that decision doesn’t mean a $22 million dollar one year deal for Josh.