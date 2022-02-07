Houston Texans Coaching News: Lovie Smith is now the Front Runner

Last season the Houston Texans were the first team to fire their head coach, and the last team to name their head coach. This netted them David Culley, who after a 4-13 season was fired at the conclusion of it. This season the Texans weren’t the first team to fire their head coach, Jon Gruden won that honor, but now they stand with the New Orleans Saints as the last teams to name their head coach.

This past weekend San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was named the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, bringing Kyle Shannahan’s wide zone play action attack with him. The Texans were the last team standing. Immediately the pot began to stir.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was informed he wouldn’t be named the head coach of the Houston Texans. Despite his great interviews, and desire to play the same two high shells that have taken over the league, Gannon didn’t receive the key to the treasure chest.

Then there were two. Brian Flores and Josh McCown. Then a bomb was dropped. Houston hasn’t been in talks naming Flores as the head coach although he interviewed twice, and Josh McCown either turned down the Texans head coach position, or the Texans finally came to the realization that hiring someone without a single year of head coach experience was too audacious to defend. The Texans had zero candidates left.

Texans to meet with Lovie Smith for formal interview, per league sources. If all goes smoothly, former Bears and Buccaneers and Illinois coach has excellent chance to land the job. No recent contact with Brian Flores, who had two interviews with Texans. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 7, 2022

Texans were not rejected by former NFL quarterback Josh McCown who won't be their head coach, per league sources. If offered the job, sources predicted McCown would have accepted. Search took a different turn toward Lovie Smith, the veteran coach now in the lead — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 7, 2022

Yeah? I have a girlfriend, but you don’t know her, she goes to another school. No one has any idea what the truth is outside of the building, and the secret keepers, but it sounds a lot like McCown rejected the Houston Texans.

Without any candidates left on the table since they started this excursion into the unknown the Texans have looked within. Lovie Smith is now going to interview for the Texans head coach position. And since no one is left, it looks like he’s going to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans.

Texans to interview Lovie Smith for head coach opening https://t.co/3KREa9nGKu) via @houstonchron — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) February 7, 2022

Lovie has been for 42 years. In the NFL he was the defensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams during their early 2000s Super Bowl run, then became the head coach of the Chicago Bears, taking them to one Super Bowl, while constantly being dragged down by their offense. After being let go in Chicago, he lasted two seasons as the head coach in Tampa Bay, going 8-24, and then moved to Illinois to be the head coach of their program. Last season in Houston he ran a banal Cover 2 defense that was picked apart, until he eventually learned other coverage schemes to run and disguise Houston’s coverages.

After eight years of coaching downtrodden teams, it looks like Smith is going to get his third chance to be the head coach of a NFL team.