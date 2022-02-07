2022 Houston Texans Coaching Search: Lovie Smith Gets the Final Rose

WOW! Did y’all see this season’s action on The Coach?!?! What a thriller!

First, I thought Josh McD was for sure going to win. It seemed like it’d be a runaway victory, but he left in the middle of the season to move to Las Vegas! Crazy! He ran away!

Jerod and Brian were looking good for a while there, and then Jonathan burst onto the scene for a bit. Lurking, though, always in the shadows, was Josh McC. At our watch parties, we would always boo when he was on the screen! LOL!

THEN, out of NOWHERE, came Lovie. Perhaps we never knew that the flames from 2014 still linked the two, but when Cal handed Lovie the final rose, it was a...sniff...beautiful ending!

So, yeah, even though the source is rather suspect, it’s official.

Lovie Smith’s hire, for me, is the working definition of “uninspiring.” This has all the markings of another David Culley-esque short-term placeholder kind of hire. Smith is 63, but at least he has some level of experience.

Unlike in Chicago, though, he doesn’t have an elite defensive squad, so let’s nip that “he took Rex Grossman to the Super Bowl” speciousness in the bud.

Have at it in the comments. I mean, can you imagine Lovie Smith’s offense in a Lovie Smith defense? Makes you think.