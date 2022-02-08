 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch Lovie Smith’s Introduction as Head Coach of the Houston Texans

The newest Houston Texans head coach meets the media.

By Matt Weston
/ new
NFL: OCT 31 Rams at Texans Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After reviewing multiple candidates, and failing to land one of them, the Houston Texans found their head coach under their nose all along, in defensive coordinator Lovie Smith. He wasn’t a target during the process until the very end, once Kevin O’Connell found a home, Josh McCown wasn’t suitable (for whatever reason), and Jonathan Gannon was told no.

Today the Texans along with owner Cal McNair, and general manager Nick Caserio, introduced Lovie Smith as their head coach. A fire alarm, and crying child, muffled the audio throughout it, but today the Texans discussed family, getting fans back to the stadium, there being only 32 of these positions, Smith coaching and calling the defense himself, Big Sandy High School, how Houston ended up with Smith, and the lack of diversity at the head coaching position in the NFL.

If you don’t want to watch the full thing, you can catch the highlights from Rivers McCown.

Cal McNair’s monologue:

Brian Flores’s comments, and the pending lawsuit against the NFL:

The fateful fire alarm going off:

There being only 32 of these:

How to improve on the lack of diversity at the head coach position:

Getting the fans back to the stadium:

Personally, this felt a lot like last year. The same talking points were hit, the same cultural foundations were met, and the coaching process was just as bizarre. The difference is Lovie Smith has won football games at the NFL level as a head coach before, and David Culley was merely along for the ride. Who am I to tell you what to think and what to feel. Watch the press conference and decide for yourself.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...