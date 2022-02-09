Houston Texans Coaching News: Texans Hiring Offensive Line Coach George Warhop

We have run through every narrative. If the Houston Texans trade for Laremy Tunsil, after another year of continuity, if they hire a new offensive line coach, these were the things required for the Texans to have a competent offensive line again, and none of these things brought one. Tunsil didn’t make a dramatic impact, Houston’s offensive line was hideous in 2020 after another year together, and James Campen didn’t fix anything. So, here we are once again.

The Texans have hired another new offensive line coach. George Warhop will coach Houston’s offensive line in 2022. Warhop worked with Lovie Smith when he was the head coach in Tampa Bay, and spent the last three years coaching an abysmal Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line. Andrew Norwell regressed leaving Carolina for Jacksonville, Cam Robinson and Jawaan Taylor never reached their potential, and right guard was a revolving door of guys. The only success was Brandon Linder, but he was already one of the best centers in the game before Warhop showed up.

Joining Warhop is assistant offensive line coach Hal Hunter. Hunter worked with Pep Hamilton in Indianapolis back when he was the offensive coordinator there, partly responsible for Andrew Luck’s destruction, and hasn’t coached the last two years. He’s 62 years old and Warhop is 60 years old. The Texans are running with experience.

Texans hiring offensive line coach George Warhop and assistant offensive line coach Hal Hunter, according to league sources @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 8, 2022

The Texans also found a new tight end coach to replace Andy Bischoff who ran off join Brian Daboll in New York. They are bringing in Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Tim Berbenich to coach the tight ends. Berbenich has been an assistant coach across the league since 2003. He also coached with Pep Hamilton back when they were in Indianapolis together.

Texans are expected to hire former Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Tim Berbenich as their new tight ends coach, replacing Andy Bischoff, who was hired by the New York Giants. Berbenich overlapped with Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton with the Indianapolis Colts — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 8, 2022

Lastly, Houston is expected to retain defensive backs coach Dino Vasso for 2022.

Texans are expected to retain cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 9, 2022

The Texans are already close to building out their staff. Lovie Smith will be the head coach and the defensive coordinator, Pep Hamilton will be the offensive coordinator, and their various positional roles are filling up fast. Smith is looking to reunite his coaching staff with men he and Hamilton have coached with before. Hopefully the results are different this time after their struggles in Indianapolis and Tampa Bay together.