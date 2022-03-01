2022 NFL Draft: Who Are Your Favorite Prospects?

It’s NFL Combine week, the formal jjob interview for all these young men vying for million dollar contracts and new places to call home. Offensive linemen, quarterbacks, running backs, defensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and even special teams players will all be here, running, jumping ,and meting with teams.

To kick it all off, we turn to you, loyal reader, loyal listener, and lover of all things Houston Texans. After watching college football, reading through mock drafts, watching clips, and playing the role of the armchair general manager, who are your favorite prospects in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft? Who are you most excited to watch during the Combine?

Whether it’s who you want to see at Pick #2, the newest WR2 the Texans should target, or mid-round sleepers, we need to know them all as we (I) create a list of players to watch for in preparation for April’s festivities.

Let us know in the comments below.