Introducing Battle Red Blog’s Newest Writer

I first fell in love Houston Texans football in 2011. That was a special year. Despite losing starting quarterback Matt Schaub to a season-ending injury, the Texans still managed to make it to the NFL Playoffs. It was more than a decade ago, but I vividly remember how happy I was to see the playoffs in Houston for the first time since 1993. I could tell how electric the atmosphere was in Reliant Stadium even though I was watching it on TV. Andre Johnson was injured for a large portion of the season, but he still made it back just in time for the Wild Card game against the Bengals. The Texans ended up winning 20-19, led by third string quarterback TJ. .Yates. The Texans moved on to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs but ended up losing to the Baltimore Ravens.

A large part of the Texans’ success that year was due to the hiring of Wade Phillips as the new defensive coordinator. Wade had that defense flying around and was one of the best in the league that season. Another reason for Houston’s defensive success that year was due to first-round pick J.J. Watt. Little did the Texans know, Watt would quickly become one of the best players in all of football and a fan favorite for life. It was amazing to watch his progression and how he dominated opposing teams each week.

Growing up in New York, almost all my friends were Giants fans. They could never understand why I decided to become a Texans fan. My answer every time was Andre Johnson and Arian Foster. Those two will always be my favorite players and legends in Houston forever.

In 2022, we are entering a new era of Texans football and I am excited to see how Nick Caserio and Lovie Smith build this team up to help change the narrative. I am also very excited to be a part of the Battle Red Blog team and will continue to put out Texans content.

Ed. Note: We’re happy to have Nick. Make him feel welcome and introduce yourself in the comments section below.