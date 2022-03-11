 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Free Agency: Houston Texans Resign Christian Kirksey, Jeff Driskel

A nice news dump for the weekend.

By Matt Weston
Houston Texans v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The new league year begins next week, and with it comes the start of free agency. It’s a frenzy, rampant with cuts and signings as teams start anew and begin their march towards September. Your Houston Texans have already gotten started with a variety of moves.

First, the Texans re-signed Christian Kirksey. Why? I don’t know. He wasn’t good at doing anything last season—stopping the run, covering the seam, sitting in hooks, or blitzing. He’ll start the 2022 season with the Texans.

The Texans are also bringing back third string quarterback turned tight end who after a broken collarbone last season is a quarterback once again. It sure beats trading for Ryan Finley, I guess.

The Texans are also in talks to bring back Jacob Martin, and Desmond King. Martin is the Chris Davis of pass rushers. He whiffs and strikes out over and over again, but occasionally his chop rip comes together and gets to the quarterback. King is out of place playing outside cornerback, and with Tavierre Thomas nailing down the slot, there’s no point of him coming back.

Houston also met with two veteran cornerbacks. Former New England Patriot Malcolm Butler is in Houston, along with Isaac Yiadom. The Texans need secondary help, even though they can find better options out in the unknown waters of free agency.

Lastly, the Texans signed one of the worst offensive tackles in the NFL in Cedric Ogbuhei. The former first-round pick has failed everywhere he’s gone. Now Houston will try to do what no other franchise was able to do—turn Ogbuhei into a playable offensive tackle.

That’s the newest roster news as Houston gets ahead of free agency.

