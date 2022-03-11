Houston Texans Resign Christian Kirksey and Jeff Driskel

The new league year begins next week, and with it comes the start of free agency. It’s a frenzy, rampant with cuts and signings as teams start anew, as they begin their march towards September. Your Houston Texans have already gotten started with a variety of moves.

First, the Texans resigned Christian Kirksey. Why? I don’t know. He wasn’t good at doing anything last season, stopping the run, covering the seam, sitting in hooks, or blitzing. He’ll start the 2022 season with the Texans.

Texans are signing linebacker Christian Kirksey to a two-year contract, per a league source: https://t.co/UOM1VfRSvB — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 11, 2022

The Texans are also bringing back third string quarterback, turned tight end, who after a broken collarbone last season, is a quarterback once again. It sure beats trading for Ryan Finley I guess.

Texans have re-signed quarterback Jeff Driskel to a one-year contract, according to @NSAFootball @ezrajames15_

Driskel has also played tight end — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 11, 2022

The Texans are also in talks to bring back Jacob Martin, and Desmond King. Martin is the Chris Davis of pass rushers. He whiffs and strikes out over and over again, and occasionally his chop rip comes together and gets to the quarterback. King is out of place playing outside cornerback, and with Tavierre Thomas nailing down the slot, there’s no point of him being here as well.

Sources: Texans, pass rusher Jacob Martin in contract discussions for potential deal, Martin had strong season with career-high four sacks, five tackles for losses, played career-high 61 percent of defensive snaps: @PFN365 https://t.co/6Is8pvAH23 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 11, 2022

Houston also met with two veteran cornerbacks. Former New England Patriot Malcolm Butler is in Houston, along with Isaac Yiadom. The Texans need secondary help, even though they can find better options out in the unknown waters of free agency.

Sources: Veteran corner Malcolm Butler visiting Texans today, former Patriots Super Bowl hero meeting with AFC South franchise: @PFN365 https://t.co/g2QRu6Q6pV — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 11, 2022

Source: Texans working out former Packers corner Isaac Yiadom: https://t.co/UOM1VfRSvB — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 11, 2022

Lastly, the Texans signed one of the worst offensive tackles in the NFL in Cedric Ogbuhei. The former first round pick has failed everywhere he’s gone. Now Houston will try to do what no other franchise was able to do—turn Ogbuhei into a playable offensive tackle.

Source: Texans signing Cedric Ogbuehi to one-year contract @PFN365 https://t.co/UOM1VfRSvB — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 11, 2022

That’s the newest roster news, as Houston gets ahead of free agency.