BREAKING NEWS: Deshaun Watson Will Not Face Criminal Charges

After 6 hours of hearing evidence the Texas Grand Jury tasked with deciding on whether a criminal trial would proceed regarding Deshaun Watson’s sexual allegations returned 9 “no bills” this afternoon.

The statement from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office on a grand jury’s determination that Deshaun Watson should not be charged with a crime. pic.twitter.com/i2cYdqh3Q8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2022

This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out. And today, a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2022

Deshaun Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin said earlier today that he knows for a fact that teams would be willing to trade for Deshaun Watson is he's not criminally indicted.



Well, Watson will officially not face criminal charges... and things will now get moving. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 11, 2022

Watson isn’t out of the woods yet, but it seems clear the Houston Texans just might be. Nick Caserio’s phone is probably blowing up as we speak.

Teams like the Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and other have been linked to Watson via trade rumors. One of them will likely land him in the coming days, if not hours.

Welcome to the next chapter of Houston Texans fandom, post-Deshaun Watson...