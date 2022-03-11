 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

BREAKING NEWS: Deshaun Watson Will Not Face Criminal Charges

Cue the massive trade in 3...2...

By Mike Bullock
/ new
NFL: Player Headshots 2021 Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

After 6 hours of hearing evidence the Texas Grand Jury tasked with deciding on whether a criminal trial would proceed regarding Deshaun Watson’s sexual allegations returned 9 “no bills” this afternoon.

Watson isn’t out of the woods yet, but it seems clear the Houston Texans just might be. Nick Caserio’s phone is probably blowing up as we speak.

Teams like the Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and other have been linked to Watson via trade rumors. One of them will likely land him in the coming days, if not hours.

Welcome to the next chapter of Houston Texans fandom, post-Deshaun Watson...

