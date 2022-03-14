Potential Free Agent Targets For The Houston Texans

The NFL’s version of March Madness breaks loose this week. The dawn of a new league year, embarks NFL free agency, with teams cutting and adding to improve their roster for the 2022 season. The Houston Texans will continue to try and build the next good Texans team with Nick Caserio as their general manager. They will be looking for players on the younger side, but also have potential to grow and become a building block for the future. Houston also has a healthy amount of cap space available and could bring in some serious talent.

Here are some under the radar free agents that the Texans should consider to help their offense that struggled immensely in almost every area.

Marlon Mack

Texans fans know Marlon Mack well because of his history with the Indianapolis Colts. Mack was their RB1 for a while until he unfortunately tore his Achilles, and the Colts also drafted superstar running back Jonathan Taylor after he fell to the second round. Marlon Mack is only 26-years old and can be a good addition to a Texans backfield that desperately needs help.

Ronald Jones

Ronald Jones fell out of favor with the Buccaneers due to the emergence of Leonard Fournette. Jones is only 24-years old, and has a couple solid seasons under his belt. The breakout year for Jones hasn’t happened yet but you can see flashes of potential. Low risk with a possible high reward.

DJ Chark

Another player Texans fans should know well due to his history with the Jaguars is DJ Chark. Chark was a Pro Bowl WR in 2019 and was a good player for a struggling Jaguars team. Still only 25-years old, Chark is coming off a season-ending injury but will still be a highly regarded player in free agency. He’s someone who can stretch the sideline vertical, and would instantly become the Texans second best pass catcher.

Brandon Scherff

Brandon Scherff is 30-years old, and his price tag will likely be a lot, but the Texans desperately need to upgrade at the guard position. They should make a play for someone of his caliber. Scherff has been to five Pro Bowls and was a first team All Pro in 2021. The Texans haven’t had a good run game in years, and a player like Scherff would help tremendously.

O.J Howard

O.J Howard was a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2017. Howard has been up and down with a few solid seasons but never lived up to the hype. As it stands, Brevin Jordan is the only tight end on the roster and the Texans will likely sign at least one in free agency and could even draft one. Another low risk-high reward opportunity.