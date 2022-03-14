Kansas City Chiefs Sign Ex-Texans Safety Justin Reid

In an expected move, the Houston Texans are moving on from safety Justin Reid, who signed a 3-year, $31.5 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Texans drafted Reid in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and was seen as one of Brian Gaine’s few draft successes during his tenure as general manager.

Reid played in 57 games over his four years in Houston, racking up more than 65 tackles in each season.

However, following the 2020 season, with the Texans undergoing a regime change, the writing on the wall became clear that Reid’s time with the Texans was coming to an end.

Though Reid expressed enthusiasm when defensive coordinator Lovie Smith was promoted to head coach, he ultimately decided to fill Tyrann Mathieu’s vacancy in the Chiefs’ secondary.

With Reid gone and Deshaun Watson likely out the door any day now, Ka’imi Fairbairn is the only player to remain on Houston’s roster from 2018 until now. Long snapper Jon Weeks was cut in 2020 and re-signed weeks later.

The Texans will also look towards free agency and the draft to find Reid’s replacement at the safety position.