2022 NFL Free Agency: Houston Texans Sign A.J. Cann to a Two-Year Contract

Tytus Howard, Max Scharping, Lane Taylor, Justin McCray, and Cole Toner, all started at offensive guard for the Houston Texans last season. This menagerie played a large part in the Houston Texans having the worst run game in the NFL last season, after Houston committing and rolling in the slop of their ruins, by having this unsatisfied desire to ESTABLISH THE RUN.

The first signing the Texans have made this offseason is bringing former Jacksonville Jaguars guard A.J. Cann to the Texans offensive line. Cann will be reunited with former offensive line coach George Warhop to try and do something he’s never done before, play good football.

One will never find the truth with sentimentality. Things said and done to make people feel good, and feel better, are always distorted, small or enormous lies to give one a lightness in their soul. The truth slices. The truth can hurt. This cute idea of reuniting Cann with Warhop is a terrible idea. Cann never played above below average while he was in Jacksonville, went into every offseason about to be cut, and now, the Texans have paid a premium to make him a day one free agent.

Next year Houston will be going through the same exercise. They’ll be finding another guard after cutting Cann one year into his two-year $10.5 million $4.5 million guaranteed contract, and the same things that happen every year will keep happening.

Texans' two-year deal for offensive guard A.J. Cann is worth $10.5 million with $4.5 million total guaranteed, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2022

Good luck A.J. Hopefully you find something you never found in Jacksonville in Houston.